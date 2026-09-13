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Oil prices jump more than $3 after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices jump more than $3 after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil Middle East

Oil Prices Surge Over $3 Following Attacks in Saudi Arabia and Strait of Hormuz

Market Reaction and Geopolitical Tensions

By Colleen Howe

Oil Price Movements

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel at the market open on Monday, after new strikes on Saudi Arabia and on ships in the Gulf on Sunday.

Brent crude futures rose $3.62, or 3.46%, to $108.23 per barrel as of 2214 GMT (Sunday). WTI futures rose $3.15, or 3.15%, to $103.20 per barrel.

Details of the Attacks

Saudi Arabia Strikes

Saudi Arabian state media on Sunday released video footage of damage to homes and a mosque from what it said was a Houthi attack on the country's southern Jazan province. The Houthis said they had also struck a Saudi military base in a neighbouring province.

Strait of Hormuz Incident

A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a projectile, causing a fire and forcing the crew to be evacuated, the British maritime security agency ‌UKMTO said on Sunday.

Iranian Vessel Casualties

Iran said one person was killed and four crew wounded aboard an Iranian commercial vessel struck off its coast.

Supply Concerns and Market Outlook

Oil prices had been expected to rise on Monday amid growing concerns about risks to supply from Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, whose East-West oil pipeline was shut last week by a drone strike that originated in Iraq.

Analyst Perspectives

"Looking ahead, unless this week's talks in Oman produce something operational — or the East-West pipeline is brought back online quickly — the risk is that crude oil continues to extend its gains toward the $119.48 high of early March," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note on Sunday.

Diplomatic Developments

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X later on Sunday, however, that a scheduled Monday meeting in Oman between Gulf countries and Iran to discuss the Strait of Hormuz had been postponed.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent jumped $3.62 (3.46%) to $108.23 and WTI rose $3.15 (3.15%) to $103.20 at the open (apnews.com).
  • Houthi attacks hit Jazan and a Saudi military base; separately, a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck, killing one and injuring four aboard an Iranian ship (apnews.com).
  • Saudi Arabia shut down its East‑West pipeline after drone strikes from Iraq, threatening up to 4% of global oil supply (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices jump more than $3?
Oil prices surged due to new strikes on Saudi Arabia and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about supply disruptions.
What were the latest incidents impacting oil prices?
Strikes on Saudi Arabia's Jazan province and an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led to the sharp rise in oil prices.
Which oil benchmarks were affected by the strikes?
Both Brent crude and WTI futures experienced significant increases following the attacks.
What is the outlook for oil prices according to analysts?
Analysts expect oil prices may continue to rise if the East-West pipeline is not restored or no operational agreements are reached soon.
Was the Gulf meeting to address the Strait of Hormuz attacks held?
No, the scheduled talks in Oman between Gulf countries and Iran were postponed, according to Omani officials.

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