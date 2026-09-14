Russian Strike on Ukraine-Poland Border Targets European Unity, Says France
Details and Implications of the Russian Strike Near the Ukraine-Poland Border
Incident Overview
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Russian strike on a train near the Ukraine-Poland border carried out with the aim to intimidate and divide Europeans, French foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot said at the European Arctic Summit in Finland on Monday.
Attack Details
A Russian drone hit a passenger train on Ukraine's border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, shortly after the presence of a diplomatic train with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European diplomats on board.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Mateusz Rabiega)