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Germany eyes fresh start with Hungary as foreign minister makes first visit since Orban ouster - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany eyes fresh start with Hungary as foreign minister makes first visit since Orban ouster

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Germany Aims to Restore Ties with Hungary After Viktor Orban Ouster

Germany Seeks to Rebuild Diplomatic Relations with Hungary

Historic Visit Marks New Chapter

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described his trip to Budapest on Monday - the first by a German foreign minister in nearly seven years - as a chance to rapidly restore relations in the wake of the ouster of former prime minister Viktor Orban.

Opportunities for Renewed Cooperation

There is much ground to make up, he said, but "the political change in Hungary offers an opportunity to rapidly restore our relations to a foundation of mutual trust and reliability."

New Leadership in Hungary

Germany has hailed a new start in relations under Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who took office this year following Orban's 16-year rule.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Wadephul’s trip marks the recommencement of high‑level German‑Hungarian diplomacy after a seven‑year hiatus under Orban.
  • Péter Magyar, sworn in on May 9, 2026, leads Hungary’s new Tisza Party government, ending Viktor Orbán’s 16‑year rule and prompting pro‑European optimism (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Germany views the political shift under Magyar as an opportunity to restore bilateral relations based on mutual trust and reliability (auswaertiges-amt.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany's foreign minister visiting Hungary?
Germany's foreign minister is visiting Hungary to restore diplomatic relations following Viktor Orban's ouster as prime minister.
Who is the new Hungarian prime minister?
Peter Magyar is the new Hungarian prime minister, taking office after Viktor Orban's 16-year rule.
How long was it since a German foreign minister last visited Hungary?
It had been nearly seven years since a German foreign minister last visited Hungary.
What does Germany hope to achieve with Hungary after Orban's ouster?
Germany seeks to rapidly restore relations with Hungary on a foundation of mutual trust and reliability.

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