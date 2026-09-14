Germany Aims to Restore Ties with Hungary After Viktor Orban Ouster
Germany Seeks to Rebuild Diplomatic Relations with Hungary
Historic Visit Marks New Chapter
BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described his trip to Budapest on Monday - the first by a German foreign minister in nearly seven years - as a chance to rapidly restore relations in the wake of the ouster of former prime minister Viktor Orban.
Opportunities for Renewed Cooperation
There is much ground to make up, he said, but "the political change in Hungary offers an opportunity to rapidly restore our relations to a foundation of mutual trust and reliability."
New Leadership in Hungary
Germany has hailed a new start in relations under Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who took office this year following Orban's 16-year rule.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)