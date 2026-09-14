Uniper Sells 20% Opal Pipeline Stake to Hy24 Hydrogen Fund Amid Asset Disposals

Uniper's Opal Pipeline Stake Sale: Key Details and Implications

Background of the Sale

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper on Monday said it had agreed to sell its 20% stake in gas pipeline Opal, one of Europe's largest transmission corridors, bringing it closer to completing asset disposals demanded by Brussels in exchange for approving the utility's state bailout in 2022.

Transaction Details

Buyer and Conditions

The sale of the stake to Hy24 - a joint venture between private equity fund Ardian and asset manager FiveT Hydrogen - depends on regulatory clearance and non-execution of a pre-emption right by Opal's co-owner Gascade, owned by SEFE.

Financial Terms

• No financial details were disclosed.

Future Asset Disposals

Remaining Obligations

• The sale of Opal leaves Uniper with only two asset disposals it needs to deliver by end-2026: its helium business as well as its majority stake in Russian division Unipro, though the company has signalled the latter may not be possible.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)