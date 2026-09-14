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Uniper agrees to sell Opal pipeline stake to hydrogen fund Hy24 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uniper agrees to sell Opal pipeline stake to hydrogen fund Hy24

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Uniper Sells 20% Opal Pipeline Stake to Hy24 Hydrogen Fund Amid Asset Disposals

Uniper's Opal Pipeline Stake Sale: Key Details and Implications

Background of the Sale

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper on Monday said it had agreed to sell its 20% stake in gas pipeline Opal, one of Europe's largest transmission corridors, bringing it closer to completing asset disposals demanded by Brussels in exchange for approving the utility's state bailout in 2022.

Transaction Details

Buyer and Conditions

The sale of the stake to Hy24 - a joint venture between private equity fund Ardian and asset manager FiveT Hydrogen - depends on regulatory clearance and non-execution of a pre-emption right by Opal's co-owner Gascade, owned by SEFE.

Financial Terms

• No financial details were disclosed.

Future Asset Disposals

Remaining Obligations

• The sale of Opal leaves Uniper with only two asset disposals it needs to deliver by end-2026: its helium business as well as its majority stake in Russian division Unipro, though the company has signalled the latter may not be possible.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Uniper is selling its 20 % stake in the strategic Opal gas pipeline—one of Europe’s largest transmission corridors—to hydrogen-focused fund Hy24. (uniper.energy)
  • The sale supports Uniper’s compliance with European Commission conditions attached to its 2022 government bailout, reducing its required disposals ahead of the end‑2026 deadline. (uniper.energy)
  • Hy24, formed by Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen, is the world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure investment platform, with a €2 billion Clean H2 Infra Fund and global ambitions across hydrogen value chains. (hy24partners.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Uniper's stake in the Opal pipeline?
Hy24, a joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen, is buying Uniper's 20% stake in the Opal pipeline.
Why is Uniper selling its Opal pipeline stake?
The sale is part of asset disposals required by Brussels in exchange for approving Uniper's state bailout in 2022.
Are there any conditions for the Opal pipeline stake sale?
The sale depends on regulatory clearance and non-execution of a pre-emption right by co-owner Gascade.
What assets does Uniper still need to sell?
Uniper still needs to sell its helium business and majority stake in its Russian division, Unipro.

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