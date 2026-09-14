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ECB's Kazimir shifts focus to gas prices, sees upside inflation risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Kazimir shifts focus to gas prices, sees upside inflation risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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ECB Sees Elevated Inflation Risk from Surging Gas and Power Prices

Inflation Outlook and Energy Price Concerns

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could turn out higher than already elevated projections and the development of natural gas and power prices is becoming a key concern, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Monday.

The ECB raised interest rates for the second time this year on Thursday and raised many of its inflation projections, fuelling market bets for up to three more rate hikes in the coming year.

Kazimir’s Policy Stance and ECB’s Approach

While Kazimir, an outspoken policy hawk, stopped short of calling for higher rates unlike some other colleagues, he said that policymakers' open mind to the next move should not be taken for hesitation and the bank will be decisive when evidence warrants action.

Focus Shifting to Gas and Electricity Prices

"My attention is now focused less on oil and fuel prices, but increasingly on gas and electricity prices," Kazimir, Slovakia's central bank chief, said in a blog post. "Food inflation, so important for perceptions and expectations, is also expected to pick up."

Natural Gas Storage and Price Surge

Natural gas prices are at a four-year high as European nations hesitated to fill gas storages over the summer in the hopes the Iran conflict would end and gas prices would fall sharply.

With storage levels far below historic norms, they are now rushing to store gas and prices are surging, likely pushing up heating and electricity costs and fuelling inflation more broadly.

Food Price Growth and Contributing Factors

Food price growth is meanwhile unexpectedly low but a perfect storm of factors, including a European drought, the El Nino weather phenomenon and soaring diesel and fertiliser prices, key inputs in agriculture, are expected to push up prices in the coming months.

Inflation Risks and Future ECB Decisions

"Inflation risks are clearly tilted to the upside," Kazimir said. "The energy shock has already lasted longer than many expected. Yet its full consequences have not yet passed through to the economy."

Upcoming ECB Meeting and Market Expectations

The ECB will next meet on Oct 29 and financial markets see a roughly 60% chance of a rate hike then while a move by the end of the year is fully priced in.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Kazimir sees upside inflation risks, shifting focus from oil to gas and electricity amid surging energy prices.
  • European gas storage levels remain unusually low (around 50–65%), intensifying upward pressure on prices and inflation.
  • The ECB raised rates for the second time in 2026 and markets fully price in further tightening, with October seen as a likely timing for the next move

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB concerned about gas and electricity prices?
Rising gas and electricity prices are pushing up heating and power costs, fuelling broader inflation risks in the Eurozone.
How is the ECB responding to rising inflation risk?
The ECB has raised interest rates twice this year and may increase them further if inflation remains high.
What factors are driving up gas prices in Europe?
European nations delayed filling gas storages, leading to low reserves and higher prices, exacerbated by geopolitical and weather factors.
How might food prices be affected in the coming months?
A combination of European drought, El Nino, and higher diesel and fertiliser costs may push up food prices.
When is the next ECB policy meeting?
The next meeting of the European Central Bank is scheduled for October 29.

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