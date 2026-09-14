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India gains wider EU steel access, but carbon levy remains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India gains wider EU steel access, but carbon levy remains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance trade Steel EU India

India Secures Wider EU Steel Export Access, Carbon Levy Stays in Place

Key Details of the India-EU Steel Export Agreement

By Manoj Kumar

Export Quotas and Preferential Access

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India will be able to export up to 1.64 million metric tons of steel a year to the European Union under a free trade agreement, but exporters will still face carbon-related costs, according to the legal text of the pact.

Breakdown of Quota Allocations

• The agreement provides India with an additional preferential quota of 694,853 tons of steel, on top of an existing 946,616 ton WTO quota.

• The combined quota is equivalent to about 68.4% of India’s 2.4 million tons of steel exports to the EU in 2025, up from 39.4% under the existing quota.

Tariffs and Product Coverage

• Steel shipments above the quota will be subject to the EU’s 50% tariff, according to a Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) analysis of the legal text of the agreement, which was released on Friday and could still be revised.

• The preferential quota does not exempt Indian steel from the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which applies to all steel imports, and which GTRI estimates could average around 35% of the value once fully phased in.

• Most of India’s quota is allocated to flat-steel products, with hot-rolled sheets and strips receiving the largest allocation of 509,605 tons.

Implementation Timeline

• The additional quota will become available once the India-EU FTA enters into force, expected by year end, and will remain subject to product coverage, rules of origin and quota availability.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The new India–EU FTA grants India an extra 694,853 t steel quota, supplementing its existing WTO quota of 946,616 t, raising total export access to about 1.64 M t per year—which equals some 68% of its 2.4 M t steel exports to the EU in 2025. (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)
  • Shipments beyond this quota will face a hefty 50% EU tariff. (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)
  • Despite the expanded access, Indian steel exporters remain liable under the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism; GTRI projects average carbon costs could amount to around 35% of export value once fully phased in. (icwa.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much steel can India export to the EU under the new agreement?
India can export up to 1.64 million metric tons of steel annually to the EU under the new free trade agreement.
Does the EU carbon levy apply to Indian steel exports under the new quota?
Yes, the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism still applies to all Indian steel exports, including those within the new quota.
What is the new preferential quota for Indian steel exports to the EU?
The new preferential quota grants India an additional 694,853 tons of steel exports to the EU, atop the existing 946,616 ton quota.
What happens if India exceeds its steel export quota to the EU?
Steel exports above the allotted quota are subject to a 50% EU tariff.
When will the new steel quota between India and the EU become available?
The additional quota will be available once the India-EU free trade agreement enters into force, expected by the end of the year.

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