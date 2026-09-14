Hugo Boss Chairman Stephan Sturm to Leave Following Frasers Takeover Pressure
Leadership Changes at Hugo Boss
Stephan Sturm's Departure
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss Chairman Stephan Sturm will leave the company following constructive discussions amid recent changes in the company, the German fashion group said on Monday.
Transition Period
Sturm will continue to serve as chairman of the supervisory board until a successor is elected, according to a statement.
Succession Planning
Hugo Boss said it would start the succession process immediately and provide an update in due course.
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in GdanskEditing by Miranda Murray)