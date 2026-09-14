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Hugo Boss chairman to step down after Frasers takeover pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hugo Boss chairman to step down after Frasers takeover pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Hugo Boss Chairman Stephan Sturm to Leave Following Frasers Takeover Pressure

Leadership Changes at Hugo Boss

Stephan Sturm's Departure

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss Chairman Stephan Sturm will leave the company following constructive discussions amid recent changes in the company, the German fashion group said on Monday.

Transition Period

Sturm will continue to serve as chairman of the supervisory board until a successor is elected, according to a statement.

Succession Planning

Hugo Boss said it would start the succession process immediately and provide an update in due course.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in GdanskEditing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Stephan Sturm will depart as Supervisory Board Chairman, staying until a replacement is appointed.
  • Frasers Group, now holding ~47.9% of Hugo Boss, increased pressure amid its takeover bid.
  • Despite tensions, Hugo Boss plans to execute its “CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN” strategy through 2028 in pursuit of long‑term value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hugo Boss Chairman Stephan Sturm stepping down?
Stephan Sturm is stepping down after constructive discussions and recent changes within Hugo Boss, partly due to Frasers takeover pressure.
Who will replace Stephan Sturm as Hugo Boss chairman?
A successor has not been named. Hugo Boss will start the succession process immediately and provide updates in due course.
How long will Stephan Sturm remain as chairman?
Stephan Sturm will remain as chairman of the supervisory board until a successor is elected.
What triggered the leadership change at Hugo Boss?
The leadership change was prompted by recent company changes and pressure related to a Frasers takeover.

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