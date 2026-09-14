GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd resume further services through Suez Canal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd resume further services through Suez Canal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Multiple Container Services via Suez Canal

Resumption of Container Services and Trade Routes

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd's Renewed Collaboration

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk said on Monday it will resume four further of its container services with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd through the Suez Canal, as they gradually return to using the shortcut between Asia and Europe.

Background: Disruptions in the Asia-Europe Trade Corridor

The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers earlier this decade after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing ships to take the much longer trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Timeline of Service Resumptions

The two companies in early July and later again in August announced that they would resume some services connecting Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe through the Suez Canal.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • The Asia‑Europe corridor through the Suez Canal, long abandoned due to security threats from Yemen’s Houthis, is being reinstated step by step.
  • In July and August, Maersk and Hapag‑Lloyd resumed select services (e.g., Gemini network and Middle East‑US East Coast routes), and now four more services are reintroduced as of Sept 14, 2026.
  • The gradual return to the Suez Canal promises faster transit times and lower costs, pending continued maritime security improvements in the Red Sea.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd previously avoid the Suez Canal?
Most shippers abandoned the Suez Canal route after Red Sea attacks by Yemen's Houthis, leading them to take the longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
What has Maersk announced regarding Suez Canal services?
Maersk announced it will resume four further container services with Hapag-Lloyd through the Suez Canal as they gradually return to this trade route.
Which trade routes are affected by the resumed Suez Canal services?
The resumed services affect the Asia-Europe trade corridor, including connections between Asia, the Mediterranean, and Europe.
When did Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd first resume Suez Canal services?
The companies initially resumed some Suez Canal services in early July and again in August.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ECB's Kazimir shifts focus to gas prices, sees upside inflation risk

ECB's Kazimir shifts focus to gas prices, sees upside inflation risk

Image for Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk

Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk

Image for Italy's MPS says bids for BPM, Banca Generali stand even if Intesa seizes control

Italy's MPS says bids for BPM, Banca Generali stand even if Intesa seizes control

Image for Chevron eyes Argentina, Mediterranean for global LNG growth, deal with India

Chevron eyes Argentina, Mediterranean for global LNG growth, deal with India

Image for AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite

AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite

Image for Zelenskiy asks lawmakers for swift removal of Ukraine's prosecutor general

Zelenskiy asks lawmakers for swift removal of Ukraine's prosecutor general

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Hugo Boss chairman to step down after Frasers takeover pressure
Hugo Boss chairman to step down after Frasers takeover pressure
Image for Exclusive-IPO for humanoid robot maker Boston Dynamics unlikely in 2027, executive says
Exclusive-IPO for humanoid robot maker Boston Dynamics unlikely in 2027, executive says
Image for Swedish centre-left opposition in pole position to take power after tight election
Swedish centre-left opposition in pole position to take power after tight election
Image for Germany eyes fresh start with Hungary as foreign minister makes first visit since Orban ouster
Germany eyes fresh start with Hungary as foreign minister makes first visit since Orban ouster
Image for Uniper agrees to sell Opal pipeline stake to hydrogen fund Hy24
Uniper agrees to sell Opal pipeline stake to hydrogen fund Hy24
Image for Oil prices up over 2% following new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices up over 2% following new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
Image for Grupa Azoty could rebuild fertilizer capacity in Poland amid supply shocks, CEO says
Grupa Azoty could rebuild fertilizer capacity in Poland amid supply shocks, CEO says
Image for Essar buys UK petrol station operator SGN Retail, adds 118 sites
Essar buys UK petrol station operator SGN Retail, adds 118 sites
Image for ECB's Kazaks sees growing case for more tightening
ECB's Kazaks sees growing case for more tightening
Image for Analysis-ASML extends chipmaking dominance as customers embrace High NA
Analysis-ASML extends chipmaking dominance as customers embrace High NA
Image for Dollar firms, yen wobbles near 7-month high ahead of Fed, BOJ decisions
Dollar firms, yen wobbles near 7-month high ahead of Fed, BOJ decisions
Image for Shares skid in Asia as oil climbs, rate hikes loom
Shares skid in Asia as oil climbs, rate hikes loom
View All Finance Posts