Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Multiple Container Services via Suez Canal
Resumption of Container Services and Trade Routes
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd's Renewed Collaboration
COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk said on Monday it will resume four further of its container services with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd through the Suez Canal, as they gradually return to using the shortcut between Asia and Europe.
Background: Disruptions in the Asia-Europe Trade Corridor
The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers earlier this decade after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing ships to take the much longer trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
Timeline of Service Resumptions
The two companies in early July and later again in August announced that they would resume some services connecting Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe through the Suez Canal.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)