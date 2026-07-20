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EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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EU Suspends Methane Law Penalties for Oil and Gas Firms to Prevent Disruptions

European Commission Waives Penalties Amid Supply Concerns

Background on Methane Emissions Law

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission instructed EU governments to waive penalties for three years for oil and gas companies that breach its methane emissions law, following pressure from the U.S. government to roll back the rules.

Requirements for Imported Oil and Gas

From January 2027, the law was due to require imported oil and gas to meet emissions monitoring rules equivalent to Europe's.

Temporary Suspension of Penalties

The Commission said on Monday EU countries should not apply penalties to companies that breach the methane law in 2027, 2028 and 2029, in order "to avoid supply disruptions".

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU Methane Regulation (effective Jan 1, 2027) mandates imported oil and gas meet EU-equivalent emissions monitoring and verification standards, or OGMP 2.0 Level 5 (energy.ec.europa.eu).
  • U.S. exporters and government pushed for exemptions or delays, with exporters warning the rules hinder long‑term contracts and the U.S. requesting delays up to 2035 (marketscreener.com).
  • The European Commission’s instruction to waive penalties in 2027–2029 aims to safeguard energy security and prevent supply disruptions during the transitional period (energy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the EU methane law require from oil and gas companies?
The law requires imported oil and gas to meet emissions monitoring rules equivalent to those in Europe.
Why is the EU waiving penalties for methane law breaches?
The EU is waiving penalties for three years to avoid supply disruptions after pressure from the U.S. government.
When will penalties for breaching the EU methane law be waived?
Penalties will be waived in 2027, 2028, and 2029.
Which companies are affected by the EU methane law penalty waiver?
Oil and gas companies importing to the EU are affected by the waiver.
Who influenced the EU's decision to waive methane law penalties?
The U.S. government pressured the EU to roll back the rules, influencing the decision.

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