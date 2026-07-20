EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law

EU Suspends Methane Law Penalties for Oil and Gas Firms to Prevent Disruptions
European Commission Waives Penalties Amid Supply Concerns
Background on Methane Emissions Law
BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission instructed EU governments to waive penalties for three years for oil and gas companies that breach its methane emissions law, following pressure from the U.S. government to roll back the rules.
Requirements for Imported Oil and Gas
From January 2027, the law was due to require imported oil and gas to meet emissions monitoring rules equivalent to Europe's.
Temporary Suspension of Penalties
The Commission said on Monday EU countries should not apply penalties to companies that breach the methane law in 2027, 2028 and 2029, in order "to avoid supply disruptions".
(Reporting by Kate Abnett)