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Russian steel magnate sells shipping firm operating in Sea of Azov, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian steel magnate sells shipping firm operating in Sea of Azov, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Shipping Russia

Vladimir Lisin Sells Volga Shipping in Sea of Azov to Agricultural Logistics Giant

Key Details of the Volga Shipping Sale

By Gleb Stolyarov and Olga Popova

Background of the Transaction

July 20 (Reuters) - Russian steel billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold a shipping firm operating in the Sea of Azov to agricultural logistics group Demetra, four industry sources told Reuters, adding that the deal was negotiated before Ukrainian drone attacks on commercial vessels led to shipping restrictions in the area.

Volga Shipping’s Operations

Volga Shipping, which operates small bulk carriers similar to those targeted by Ukraine, carries grain, metals and coal from the Volga and Don rivers to the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Its annual cargo volume exceeds 15 million metric tons.

Parties Involved and Deal Structure

Demetra, Volga Shipping and Lisin's steel company NLMK did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday. The four sources said that companies affiliated with Demetra and Lisin were involved in the Volga Shipping deal. Reuters could not immediately determine the value of the transaction. 

Impact on Russian Trade and Shipping

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, has recently had to restrict commercial shipping in the major trade route due to the attacks on vessels, which threaten to disrupt exports.

Vladimir Lisin’s Business Interests

Lisin controls NLMK, which is one of Russia's largest steelmakers, and has slipped to sixth place among Russia's richest individuals from the third spot he held in 2024, due to the decline of the country's steel sector.

Demetra’s Role in Agricultural Logistics

Demetra, which serves the lucrative grain trade with Russia's main customers in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has become a dominant player in its agricultural logistics sector.

Ownership Structures

Volga Shipping Ownership

The most recently available Russian corporate records show that as of the second quarter of 2024, 91% of Volga Shipping was owned by Rumelko, a firm controlled by Lisin, while details of Demetra's ownership structure are not publicly available. 

Demetra’s Shareholders

State lender VTB sold its 45% stake in Demetra in 2023 after consolidating agricultural assets within it over five years.

Demetra said in 2023 that a company whose beneficiary was a state-owned investment fund of Oman would become a shareholder in it, without naming the company. 

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Olga Popova; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Andrew Osborn and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale transfers a major river‐to‑sea logistics operator from steel‑sector billionaire Lisin to Demetra, further consolidating grain export infrastructure under an integrated agro‑logistics group (Demetra‑Holding controls terminals, elevators and transport assets) (agroinvestor.ru)
  • The deal pre‑dated Ukraine’s drone campaign that triggered shipping curbs in the vulnerable Sea of Azov, reducing exposure to escalating security risks for both parties (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Lisin’s net worth is under pressure due to steel sector decline—he slipped from Russia’s 3rd‑richest in 2024 to 6th; aligning Volga Shipping with Demetra enhances the latter’s already dominant role in grain export logistics (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who purchased Volga Shipping from Vladimir Lisin?
Agricultural logistics group Demetra purchased Volga Shipping from Russian steel magnate Vladimir Lisin.
What does Volga Shipping transport?
Volga Shipping transports grain, metals, and coal from the Volga and Don rivers to the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
Why was the sale of Volga Shipping significant?
The sale occurred before Ukrainian drone attacks led to shipping restrictions in the Sea of Azov, impacting export routes vital to Russia's economy.
How much cargo does Volga Shipping handle annually?
Volga Shipping moves over 15 million metric tons of cargo each year.
What role does Demetra play in Russian exports?
Demetra is a dominant logistics provider serving Russia’s lucrative grain trade with major markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

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