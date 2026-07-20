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Portugal to buy three frigates built by Italy's Fincantieri - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Portugal to buy three frigates built by Italy's Fincantieri

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Defence Markets

Portugal to Acquire Three Fincantieri FREMM Frigates in €3 Billion Deal

Portugal's Strategic Naval Investment and European Defence Cooperation

Deal Announcement and Political Context

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - Portugal has decided to buy three frigates built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday, hailing the deal as a boost for Europe's defence industry.

About FREMM Frigates and Deal Value

FREMM frigates are multi-purpose warships jointly designed by Fincantieri and France's Naval Group. A source with knowledge of the matter estimated the deal with Portugal to be worth €3 billion ($3.4 billion).

Statements from Leaders

Meloni said she was "very pleased" by the transaction, which she announced while hosting a press conference with her Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro at the government headquarters in Rome.

Implications for European Defence Industry

"It is a recognition of the excellence of Italian industry, but it is also proof that Europe can strengthen its strategic autonomy by investing in the industrial and technological capabilities of its companies," Meloni added.

Market Reaction

Shares in Fincantieri extended gains after the announcement, rising more than 2%.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal to acquire three Italian FREMM frigates, estimated at €3 billion (~$3.4 billion) — boosting Fincantieri and European defence industry
  • FREMM are versatile, multi-mission warships with anti‑air, anti‑submarine, anti‑surface and deep‑strike capabilities — enhancing Portugal’s naval modernisation
  • The deal underscores Europe’s strategic autonomy and industrial excellence, with Fincantieri shares rising post‑announcement

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Portugal's frigate deal with Fincantieri?
The deal is estimated to be worth €3 billion ($3.4 billion).
Who announced Portugal's decision to buy frigates from Fincantieri?
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the deal.
What type of ships is Portugal purchasing?
Portugal is buying three FREMM multi-purpose warships.
How did the market react to the announcement?
Shares in Fincantieri rose more than 2% after the deal was announced.
Why is the frigate deal significant for Europe?
It is seen as a boost for Europe's defence industry and strategic autonomy.

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