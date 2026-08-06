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EU should use leverage with Morocco after Ceuta crossings, EU migration chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU should use leverage with Morocco after Ceuta crossings, EU migration chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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EU Migration Chief Urges Leverage with Morocco After Mass Ceuta Crossing

EU Seeks Stronger Cooperation with Morocco on Migration

By Inti Landauro and Charlotte Van Campenhout

BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should use all available leverage, including visa and trade policy, to secure cooperation from Morocco on migration, EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said on Thursday.

About 72,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa last week, according to Spanish authorities, in one of the largest movements into EU territory in recent years.

Calls for Enhanced Collaboration

"One very important reminder from Ceuta is that to have control, we must cooperate with our neighbours," Brunner told a European Parliament committee meeting. "But as long as control depends on the goodwill of one neighbouring state, we remain... vulnerable."

Morocco's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EU’s Approach to Migration Management

The EU has increasingly relied on agreements with North African countries to limit irregular migration, providing financial support and other incentives in exchange for stronger border controls and cooperation on returns.

Critics argue the approach leaves the bloc exposed to pressure from transit countries that can use migration flows to seek political or economic concessions.

Deepening Partnerships and Ensuring Returns

Brunner said the EU must deepen cooperation with third countries on returns and readmission while using all available tools to ensure effective partnerships.

The comments came amid questions over whether Moroccan authorities turned a blind eye to the crossings.

Morocco’s Response and Record

Lahcen Haddad, co-president of the EU-Morocco Joint Parliamentary Committee, defended Morocco's record, telling Reuters that the country had prevented more than 227,000 attempted irregular crossings and dismantled over 1,050 smuggling networks between 2023 and 2025.

"Criticism is legitimate, but so is acknowledging the scale of Morocco's contribution," he said.

Ceuta’s Local Perspective

Ceuta mayor Juan Jesus Vivas told lawmakers on Thursday that around 100 people had died during the mass crossing and that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants remained in the enclave.

"I reiterate this today, having seen what I have seen: Morocco is not a reliable country," he said, adding that responsibility for Europe's only land border with Africa should rest with Europe rather than Morocco.

On Monday, Morocco rejected suggestions it was responsible for the surge, saying Spain should have anticipated the consequences of a court ruling that migrants arriving by swimming could not be immediately deported if no physical border barrier had been crossed.

Anti-Smuggling Debate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spanish and Moroccan authorities have said migrant smuggling networks drove the crossings into Ceuta.

EU’s Anti-Smuggling Directive

Brunner said the episode underscored the need for stronger action against smugglers and urged lawmakers to advance the EU's anti-smuggling directive, proposed by the Commission nearly three years ago.

Humanitarian groups have criticised the proposal, saying it does not clearly exempt those providing migrants with food, shelter or other assistance from criminal sanctions.

Calls for Safe Pathways

"What happened in Ceuta should be a wake-up call to expand safe pathways to work and protection, not a pretext to simply push through new sanctions," said Chiara Catelli, advocacy officer at PICUM, a rights organisation.

"Smuggling networks thrive where people have no safe or realistic way to seek protection or rebuild their lives in Europe."

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam, Amina ISmail in Cairo, additiona reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi,writing by Amina Ismail, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Barbara Lewis and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Roughly 72,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta last week, sparking urgent calls for deeper EU use of visa and trade tools to ensure Moroccan cooperation (reddit.com).
  • Morocco dismantled over 1,050 smuggling networks and blocked hundreds of thousands of irregular crossings between 2023–2025, but interceptions declined by 6.4% in 2025, signaling shifting routes (marketscreener.com).
  • Humanitarian groups warn expanding safe legal pathways is critical—criticizing stronger anti‑smuggling measures that could penalize aid providers amid increasing deaths at the border (theatlantic.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU considering using leverage with Morocco on migration?
The EU aims to secure stronger cooperation from Morocco after a large number of migrants crossed into Ceuta, highlighting vulnerabilities in border controls.
How many migrants entered Ceuta recently?
According to Spanish authorities, about 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta in one week, marking one of the largest recent movements into EU territory.
What types of leverage does the EU consider for cooperation with Morocco?
The EU is considering using visa and trade policies to incentivize Morocco to strengthen border controls and support the return and readmission of migrants.
What criticisms exist about the EU's migration agreements with North Africa?
Critics argue that such agreements leave the EU vulnerable to pressure from transit countries, which can use migration flows for political or economic bargaining.
What is the EU's stance on anti-smuggling measures?
EU officials stress the need for stronger action against migrant smuggling networks, but humanitarian groups urge the expansion of safe migration pathways instead of harsher sanctions.

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