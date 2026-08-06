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Generali beats first-half forecasts, launches €500 million share buyback - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Generali beats first-half forecasts, launches €500 million share buyback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Generali Surpasses Estimates with Strong H1 Results, €500M Buyback Announced

Generali's First-Half 2024 Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Overview of H1 Results and Buyback Programme

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali beat estimates with its first-half results on Thursday thanks to the contribution of all of its businesses and said it would start a new €500-million tranche of its share buyback programme next week.   

Generali's Position in the Italian Financial Sector

Takeover Activity and Stakeholders

The insurer finds itself caught up in the broader takeover tussle in the Italian financial sector as the country's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo seeks to buy rival Banca Monte dei Paschi (MPS), which holds a 13% stake in Generali through its subsidiary Mediobanca.

Key Financial Metrics

Operating Result

The operating result, the figure most closely watched by the market, rose 11.2% to €4.5 billion ($5.2 billion), beating a company-provided consensus forecast of €4.38 billion.

Adjusted Net Profit

The adjusted net profit came in at €2.54 billion, up 13.7% from a year ago and above an analyst consensus of €2.41 billion.

Segment Performance

Non-Life Business

Impact of Natural Catastrophes

The non-life business was hit harder by natural catastrophes, with its undiscounted combined ratio - an insurance industry measure of underwriting profitability - worsening by 0.7 percentage points to 93.8%. Still, the segment's operating profit rose 4.7% to €2.14 billion.

Life Business

Record Net Inflows

Life net inflows exceeded €8.3 billion, a record figure for a first half, the company said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating result of €4.5 billion (+11.2%) surpassed consensus forecasts of €4.38 billion, driven by strong performance across all business lines. Adjusted net profit rose 13.7% to €2.54 billion, exceeding expectations of €2.41 billion.
  • Non‑life underwriting was impacted by natural catastrophes, with combined ratio slipping 0.7 points to 93.8%, but operating profit still climbed 4.7% to €2.14 billion. Record life net inflows exceeded €8.3 billion in H1.
  • Generali will launch a fresh €500 million share buyback tranche next week, reinforcing its shareholder‑return strategy under the “Lifetime Partner 27” plan. The firm is enmeshed in sector‑wide takeover tensions as Intesa Sanpaolo eyes Monte dei Paschi — which holds 13% of Generali via Mediobanca — intensifying strategic implications.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Generali perform in the first half of the year?
Generali's operating result rose 11.2% to €4.5 billion and adjusted net profit increased by 13.7% to €2.54 billion, both beating analyst forecasts.
What is the size of Generali's new share buyback programme?
Generali announced a new €500 million share buyback programme to start next week.
How did Generali's non-life business perform?
Despite a worsened combined ratio due to natural catastrophes, the non-life business increased its operating profit by 4.7% to €2.14 billion.
What is the significance of Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca in relation to Generali?
Intesa Sanpaolo is attempting to acquire Banca Monte dei Paschi, which, through Mediobanca, holds a 13% stake in Generali, influencing takeover dynamics in Italy's financial sector.
What were Generali's life net inflows for the first half?
Life net inflows exceeded €8.3 billion, representing a record figure for Generali's first half.

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