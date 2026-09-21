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Europe faces Q4 jet fuel supply deficit even as South Korea becomes latest big supplier - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe faces Q4 jet fuel supply deficit even as South Korea becomes latest big supplier

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Europe Faces Jet Fuel Supply Shortage in Q4 as South Korea Increases Exports

Europe's Jet Fuel Market Dynamics and Supply Challenges

By Seher Dareen and Trixie Yap

Overview of the Jet Fuel Deficit

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Europe faces a fourth-quarter jet fuel deficit, even as it turns to far-flung suppliers including South Korea, which is set to boost its jet exports to Europe to a four-year high in September, according to analysts and shipping data.

The continent has been importing more jet fuel from nations including Nigeria, the United States and Canada since the outbreak of the Iran war over half a year ago, which hit Middle East supplies and cut off around half of Europe's jet imports.

Risks and Forecasts

Europe remains highly exposed to the risk of further supply disruption as Middle Eastern tensions rise. Consultancy Energy Aspects forecasts that Europe will see a fourth-quarter jet fuel deficit of 510,000 barrels per day, against surpluses of 18,000 bpd in the United States and 419,000 bpd in Asia-Pacific. The third-quarter trend is largely the same.

South Korea's Role in European Jet Fuel Imports

South Korea in September has become the latest large source of jet fuel shipments to Europe, according to flows data. European imports of the fuel from the Asian nation so far in September stand at 129,000 barrels per day according to commodities intelligence firm Kpler, the highest since October 2022. LSEG data shows similar volumes.

With the continent expected to remain short of jet fuel, Europe's imports are set to continue, said James Noel-Beswick, head of commodities at market intelligence firm Sparta Commodities.

Market Factors Driving Imports

Jet fuel is one of the so-called middle distillates, which include diesel and gas oil. European diesel hit a record high this week, firmer than Asia's diesel markets.

Profitability and Price Spreads

The widening spread between the Asian and European benchmarks is making it more profitable to export barrels into Europe, Noel-Beswick added.

Europe's Jet Fuel Stocks Drop

Imports from South Korea also coincide with low inventories, with stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) oil refining and storage hub hitting their lowest in seven years in the week to September 10. [ARA/]

Asia as a Swing Supplier

Asia is a swing supplier of jet fuel to Europe and traders typically turn there when they judge the arbitrage - the relative prices between the two regions - profitable. Average monthly exports last year were 1.5 million barrels, Kpler data showed.

South Korea's Jet Fuel Production and Exports

South Korea's jet fuel output for July hit a seven-year high of almost 13.89 million barrels, while exports reached a 3-1/2-year high, government data showed.

Refinery Processing Rates and Future Outlook

An increase in refinery crude processing rates has contributed to this rise in output, and traders expect crude runs for August to be firmer than July. Provisional government data showed July refining runs at 2.7 million barrels per day, up by 16% from June.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in London and Trixie Yap in Singapore, editing by Alex Lawler and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe faces an estimated Q4 jet fuel deficit of around 510,000 barrels per day, per Energy Aspects, while the US and Asia‑Pacific show surpluses (marketscreener.com).
  • South Korea’s jet fuel exports to Europe in September reached the highest levels since October 2022, helping to offset tight supply (kpler.com).
  • Jet fuel inventories in the key ARA hub fell to a seven‑year low around September 10, signaling steep stockdraws and heightened supply risk (tradevae.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Europe facing a jet fuel supply deficit in Q4?
Europe is facing a jet fuel supply deficit in Q4 due to disruptions from the Iran war, which reduced Middle East supplies, and low inventory levels in its storage hubs.
How is South Korea contributing to Europe's jet fuel supply?
South Korea has increased its jet fuel exports to Europe, reaching the highest monthly level since October 2022, helping to partially offset supply shortages.
What is the impact of Middle East tensions on Europe’s jet fuel imports?
Rising Middle East tensions have reduced Europe's access to jet fuel imports from the region, cutting off around half of previous supplies and increasing reliance on alternative sources.
How are jet fuel prices between Asia and Europe affecting trade?
The widening price spread between Asian and European benchmarks is making it more profitable for exporters to send jet fuel barrels from Asia to Europe.
What are current inventory levels at Europe’s key storage hub?
Stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub recently hit their lowest in seven years, indicating tight supply and increasing the need for imports.

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