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Alphabet looks to raise up to $25 billion from latest bond sale, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alphabet looks to raise up to $25 billion from latest bond sale, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Alphabet Aims to Raise Up to $25 Billion in Latest US Bond Sale for AI Growth

Alphabet's Strategic Bond Offering and AI Investment Surge

Overview of the Bond Sale

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet is looking to raise between $20 billion and $25 billion from its latest U.S. bond offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, weeks after the tech giant's 2026 capital spending outlook triggered a steep selloff.

The company is offering notes in as many as 10 parts, a regulatory filing showed. The maturities on the notes range from two to 40 years, the source said.

Alphabet did not comment on the size of the offering and maturities. Bloomberg News first reported the offering size.

AI Spending and Financing Trends Among Tech Giants

Shift from Cash Reserves to Debt Financing

The debt raise is the latest in a series of moves by tech giants looking to fund their costly AI spending, a shift in strategy for these companies that have typically relied on their large cash reserves to fund investments.

Bond Issuance by Hyperscalers

Hyperscalers Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Oracle issued about $194 billion worth of bonds in 2026 through July 7, up 79% from roughly $108 billion in 2025, a Reuters analysis of LSEG data showed last month.

Financial Impact and Capital Expenditure

Record AI Spending and Cash Flow Squeeze

Big Tech is expected to spend more than $730 billion this year primarily on AI, and the massive outlay is already squeezing cash flows. Alphabet late in July posted its first ever negative free cash flow in its second-quarter report.

Rising Capital Expenditure and Investor Concerns

It also raised its annual capital expenditure forecast for the second time this year, fanning fears over the pace of returns on its AI investments, especially as concerns mount over delays to its flagship AI model.

Other Fundraising Activities and Global Bond Sales

Equity Offerings and Investor Appetite

Alphabet in June announced an $80 billion raise through equity offerings, including an investment from Berkshire Hathaway, and later increased the offering size to nearly $85 billion due to strong investor appetite.

International Bond Sales

Multi-Currency Issuance

The company has also sold bonds in Japanese yen, Swiss francs and British pounds - including a rare 100-year bond earlier this year.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet’s bond offering of up to $25 billion reflects mounting reliance on debt amid escalating AI infrastructure investments.
  • The company posted its first ever quarterly free cash flow deficit (–$5.9 billion in Q2 2026) as CapEx doubled to ~$44.9 billion and full‑year guidance rose to $195–205 billion.
  • Tech giants have dramatically ramped borrowing: hyperscalers issued about $194 billion in bonds through July 7, 2026—a 79 % increase from 2025 levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Alphabet aiming to raise from its latest bond sale?
Alphabet is looking to raise between $20 billion and $25 billion from its latest U.S. bond offering.
Why is Alphabet issuing new bonds now?
The bond issuance helps fund Alphabet's growing AI investments, as cash flows are squeezed by rising capital expenditures.
What are the maturities for Alphabet's new bonds?
The new bonds will have maturities ranging from two to forty years.
How does Alphabet's bond strategy compare to other tech giants?
Tech giants like Amazon, Meta, and Oracle have also increased bond issuance to fund AI spending, with the sector raising $194 billion so far in 2026.
What triggered the recent focus on bond financing for Alphabet?
Alphabet reported negative free cash flow in Q2 and raised its annual capital expenditure forecast, prompting a shift to bond financing.

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