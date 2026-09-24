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France says ICC warrant posed no obstacle to Netanyahu overflight - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France says ICC warrant posed no obstacle to Netanyahu overflight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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France Allows Netanyahu Overflight Despite ICC Warrant, Citing International Law

France's Decision and International Legal Context

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - France defended its decision to let Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane cross its airspace en route to the United Nations on Thursday, saying international law did not require action despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes.

France's ICC Obligations and Overflight Explanation

France is a signatory of the ICC's founding Rome Statute and is formally bound to cooperate with the court, including arresting suspects who enter its territory. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux told reporters the clearance was "in full conformity with international law".

Rome Statute and Overflight Provisions

"The Rome Statute does not impose any obligations regarding overflights of its territory by a state plane which has a passenger who is targeted by an arrest warrant," Confavreux said.

Netanyahu's Travel Restrictions and ICC Warrants

Netanyahu is unable to travel to many countries because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued against him and his then-defense minister as well as the then-military commander of Hamas in 2024.

Israel's Response to ICC Jurisdiction

Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza, where it waged a military campaign it says was aimed at eliminating Hamas following the deadly attack on Israel by the militant Palestinian group on October 7, 2023. It is contesting the warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant.

Flight Route and International Reactions

Netanyahu's Flight Path

Flight-tracking app Flightradar24 showed Netanyahu's plane flew over Greece, Italy and France. A spokesperson for Italy's Foreign Ministry said they could not immediately answer whether Israeli authorities had sought permission for an overflight.

Previous Travel Routes

Last year Netanyahu flew a circuitous route to New York to skirt the airspace of several European countries, including France, media reported at the time.

US and French Positions on the ICC

Washington has announced a campaign to isolate the court. US President Donald Trump this week urged ICC members to quit what he called an "out of control institution". France has said it condemns the threats against the court.

Netanyahu's UN Visit

Netanyahu was making an unusually short visit to the US for his address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly. He arrived in New York around 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) and was expected to fly back later in the day after delivering his speech.

(Reporting by John Irish in New York and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Richard Lough and Howard Goller)

Key Takeaways

  • France asserts that under international law, overflight by a state aircraft carrying a person subject to an ICC arrest warrant does not trigger arrest obligations under the Rome Statute
  • This mirrors France’s July 7, 2025 stance when it similarly allowed Netanyahu’s overflight, reiterating that transit rights do not equal territorial presence requiring arrest
  • Legal experts note that while airspace is sovereign territory, the Rome Statute lacks explicit provisions obliging arrest for overflights, making enforcement discretionary

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France allow Netanyahu's plane to cross its airspace?
France stated that international law does not require action for overflights by state planes carrying individuals targeted by ICC warrants.
Is France obligated to arrest Netanyahu under the ICC warrant?
France is obligated to cooperate with the ICC for arrests within its territory, but not for overflights by state aircraft.
Which countries did Netanyahu's flight pass over to reach the United Nations?
Netanyahu's plane flew over Greece, Italy, and France en route to the United Nations in New York.
Does Israel recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC?
No, Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and denies the war crimes allegations.
How has the United States responded to the ICC’s actions?
The US has begun a campaign to isolate the ICC and has condemned threats against the court.

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