EU Sanctions Entities Over Deportation of Ukrainian Children to Russia
EU Imposes Sanctions for Unlawful Deportation of Ukrainian Children
Background of the Sanctions
BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - EU countries on Monday imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and 17 entities for their involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Entities and Individuals Targeted
Organizations Included in the Sanctions List
The list includes Moscow's City Tourism Committee, children's camps and sports camps in Russia and the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, where the European Council said Ukrainian children are brought to promote pro-Russian narratives.
Purpose of the Deportations
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Inti landauro and Bart Meijer)