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EU imposes sanctions over deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU imposes sanctions over deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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EU Sanctions Entities Over Deportation of Ukrainian Children to Russia

EU Imposes Sanctions for Unlawful Deportation of Ukrainian Children

Background of the Sanctions

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - EU countries on Monday imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and 17 entities for their involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Entities and Individuals Targeted

Organizations Included in the Sanctions List

The list includes Moscow's City Tourism Committee, children's camps and sports camps in Russia and the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, where the European Council said Ukrainian children are brought to promote pro-Russian narratives.

Purpose of the Deportations

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Inti landauro and Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans targeting 10 individuals and 17 entities complicit in deporting Ukrainian children to Russia and facilitating pro‑Russian indoctrination, including via camps in Russia and North Korea (Songdowon) (staging.rferl.org).
  • Since the war began, over 20,500 Ukrainian children have been unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred; the EU’s action is part of a broader international push—under the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children—to secure their safe return, backed by financial and legal support (europa.eu).
  • This sanctions package complements previous EU measures, including the May 11 decision sanctioning 16 individuals and seven entities tied to Russian-run indoctrination and militarised camps, while underscoring growing EU pressure on Russia—and even third‑party enablers like North Korea—to halt these practices (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU impose new sanctions?
The EU imposed sanctions for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia by various individuals and entities.
Who has been sanctioned by the EU for the deportations?
Ten individuals and seventeen entities, including Moscow's City Tourism Committee and several children’s and sports camps, were sanctioned.
Which locations are involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children?
The sanctions target entities in Russia and North Korea, notably the Songdowon International Children's Camp.
What is reported as the purpose of sending Ukrainian children to these camps?
The European Council states that children are sent to promote pro-Russian narratives.

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