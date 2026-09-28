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Bank of England's Ramsden happy with market reaction to multi-year bond sale plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Ramsden happy with market reaction to multi-year bond sale plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Bank of England Sees Positive Market Response to Multi-Year Bond Sale Plan

By David Milliken

Market Reaction and Policy Implications of the Bank of England's Bond Sale Strategy

Overview of the Bond Sale Plan

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Monday that markets appeared to have reacted well to the BoE's decision to set out a long-term path for selling down its bond portfolio, slightly lowering borrowing costs.

Earlier this month, the BoE set out a plan to offload most of its £488 billion ($647 billion) of gilt holdings by 2034, selling gilts at a pace of £20 billion a year, allowing shorter-dated debt to mature while keeping £120 billion of long-dated gilts to back banknote issuance.

Market Response to Quantitative Tightening Announcements

"There was a lot of information in the set of announcements released just over a week ago and ... these seem to have been well understood and well received," Ramsden said in a speech to London's Money Macro and Finance Society, his first comments on the market reaction to the quantitative tightening plan.

Gilt prices rallied sharply after the BoE announcement, especially for longer-dated gilts, pushing down yields.

Expectations and Risk Factors

"This suggests the market was expecting more QT, either in total or at a higher pace," Ramsden said. "It is also possible that the removal of uncertainty about the path of future QT reduced risk premia."

Interest Rate Outlook and Inflation Considerations

Ramsden also repeated his view in minutes of September's policy decision that the BoE may need to raise interest rates if inflation pressures build.

Ramsden was part of the 6-3 majority on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee who voted to keep interest rates on hold this month.

Comparison with Other Central Banks

Unlike the European Central Bank or the US Federal Reserve, the BoE has not increased interest rates since the start of the Iran war, partly because its policy stance was already restrictive.

Factors Influencing Future Policy Decisions

"Whilst the policy stance continues to provide restrictiveness, were upside pressures on the inflation outlook to continue to build, there could be a case for increasing Bank Rate," Ramsden said.

Energy prices, extreme weather events and cost pressures from the artificial intelligence supply chain would be among factors Ramsden said he would assess, alongside domestic food prices and wage negotiations.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bank of England plans to unwind approximately £488 billion in gilt holdings by 2034 via £20 billion yearly sales alongside maturing debt, retaining £120 billion in long‑dated gilts to back banknotes. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Markets interpreted the detailed multi‑year quantitative tightening path positively, with longer‑dated gilt yields dropping, implying the move helped reduce uncertainty and risk premia. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Ramsden reiterated that while policy remains restrictive, persistent inflation from factors like energy, weather, AI supply pressures, food prices, and wages could necessitate a Bank Rate hike. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Bank of England's new bond sale plan?
The BoE plans to offload most of its £488 billion gilt holdings by 2034, selling £20 billion annually while retaining £120 billion in long-dated gilts.
How did the market react to the Bank of England's bond sale announcement?
Markets reacted positively, with gilt prices rallying and yields dropping, suggesting the plan reduced uncertainty and risk.
Will the Bank of England raise interest rates soon?
Dave Ramsden indicated interest rates could rise if inflation pressures build, but the BoE kept rates on hold in September.
What factors will the Bank of England consider for future policy decisions?
Energy prices, extreme weather, AI supply chain costs, domestic food prices, and wage negotiations will be assessed.

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