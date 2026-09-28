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Far-right Le Pen and hard-left Melenchon seen reaching French presidential run-off, poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Far-right Le Pen and hard-left Melenchon seen reaching French presidential run-off, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Le Pen and Melenchon Projected to Reach French Presidential Run-off: Poll

French Presidential Election Poll Results and Analysis

Overview of the Poll Findings

Sept 28 (Reuters) - French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left contender Jean-Luc Melenchon are seen reaching a run-off vote in next year's presidential election in each of five scenarios polled, according to a survey published on Monday.

The results of the poll suggest that French voters may face a contest between extremes in the election, set for next April and May, with centrists falling behind at a time of rising prices, a sluggish economy and geopolitical instability.

Key Candidates and Their Projected Performance

Marine Le Pen: Far-Right National Rally Leader

• Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally (RN), is seen winning 35% to 36% in the first round, the Toluna Harris Interactive poll showed, up from 33% in an earlier poll published on September 14.

Jean-Luc Melenchon: Far-Left France Unbowed Party

• Melenchon, of the France Unbowed party, would join Le Pen in the second round, winning between 17% and 18%, according to the survey, which was conducted from September 22 to 24 for French TV channel M6 and Luxembourg-based media group RTL.

Centrist Candidates: Edouard Philippe's Prospects

• Leading centrist hopeful Edouard Philippe was seen winning 13% to 16%, not enough to reach the run-off.

Projected Run-off Outcomes

Le Pen's Potential Victories

Le Pen vs. Melenchon

• Le Pen is seen beating both Melenchon and Philippe in the second round. She would win 69% of votes against Melenchon and 57% against Philippe, according to the survey.

Le Pen vs. Philippe

Poll Methodology and Sources

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in GdanskEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Marine Le Pen holds a commanding first‑round lead at approximately 35%–36%, up from ~33% in mid‑September polls (bdnews24.com).
  • Jean‑Luc Mélenchon emerges as the far‑left contender securing 17%–18%, putting him ahead of centrist rivals (bdnews24.com).
  • In potential run‑offs, Le Pen beats Mélenchon by a landslide (around 64%–69%), and also overcomes Philippe in head‑to‑head matchups (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage is Marine Le Pen projected to win in the first round?
Marine Le Pen is projected to win 35% to 36% in the first round of the French presidential election.
Will a centrist candidate reach the run-off?
Leading centrist Edouard Philippe is projected to gain 13% to 16%, which is not enough to reach the run-off.
Who is expected to win if Le Pen faces Melenchon or Philippe in the second round?
Marine Le Pen is projected to win against both Jean-Luc Melenchon and Edouard Philippe in a second-round run-off.
What factors are influencing voter sentiment in the French presidential race?
Voter sentiment is influenced by rising prices, a sluggish economy, and geopolitical instability.

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