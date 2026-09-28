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Kremlin says Russia-US arms control talks should have resumed 'yesterday' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia-US arms control talks should have resumed 'yesterday'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Kremlin Urges Immediate Resumption of Russia-US Arms Control Talks

Overview of Russia-US Arms Control Negotiations

Current Status and Kremlin's Position

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that arms control talks between Russia and the United States were long overdue and that lengthy and careful negotiations would be needed when they did resume.

Expert Negotiations Required

"This is such a complex issue that it requires very lengthy, painstaking expert negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, who said such talks should have restarted "yesterday." 

Obstacles to Restoring US-Russia Relations

Russia has repeatedly said it would like to restore badly degraded ties with the US, but differences over the conflict in Ukraine have so far prevented a meaningful reset in relations.   

Trilateral Arms Control Talks and China's Stance

US Proposal for Trilateral Negotiations

Asked about US President Donald Trump's call for trilateral arms control negotiations between the US, Russia, and China, Peskov said China had repeatedly made clear that it would not participate and that its stance had not changed as far as Moscow knew.

China's Position on Participation

Beijing says its nuclear arsenal is far smaller than those of Russia and the United States, something it says makes its participation in such talks unnecessary. 

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin insists arms control dialogue with the US should have restarted immediately, underscoring the need for lengthy, expert-level negotiations.
  • Russia seeks restoration of ties with the US but Ukraine remains a major obstacle to substantive reset.
  • On China’s involvement, Peskov confirmed Beijing’s longstanding position of non-participation in trilateral talks, citing its relatively small nuclear arsenal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Kremlin believe Russia-US arms control talks are overdue?
The Kremlin says that arms control talks should have resumed already due to the complexity and critical nature of the issues involved.
What obstacles are currently preventing Russia-US negotiations?
Ongoing differences over the conflict in Ukraine have prevented meaningful progress in restoring ties.
Is China participating in the proposed trilateral arms control talks?
China has repeatedly stated it will not participate, arguing its nuclear arsenal is much smaller than those of Russia and the US.
What did Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov say about arms control negotiations?
He said the issue requires lengthy, painstaking expert negotiations and highlighted the urgency for talks to resume.
What is Russia's position on restoring relations with the US?
Russia has indicated its desire to restore ties with the US but notes significant obstacles remain.

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