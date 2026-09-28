Kremlin Urges Immediate Resumption of Russia-US Arms Control Talks

Overview of Russia-US Arms Control Negotiations

Current Status and Kremlin's Position

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that arms control talks between Russia and the United States were long overdue and that lengthy and careful negotiations would be needed when they did resume.

Expert Negotiations Required

"This is such a complex issue that it requires very lengthy, painstaking expert negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, who said such talks should have restarted "yesterday."

Obstacles to Restoring US-Russia Relations

Russia has repeatedly said it would like to restore badly degraded ties with the US, but differences over the conflict in Ukraine have so far prevented a meaningful reset in relations.

Trilateral Arms Control Talks and China's Stance

US Proposal for Trilateral Negotiations

Asked about US President Donald Trump's call for trilateral arms control negotiations between the US, Russia, and China, Peskov said China had repeatedly made clear that it would not participate and that its stance had not changed as far as Moscow knew.

China's Position on Participation

Beijing says its nuclear arsenal is far smaller than those of Russia and the United States, something it says makes its participation in such talks unnecessary.

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )