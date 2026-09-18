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EU to impose provisional safeguards to protect electrical steel from imports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to impose provisional safeguards to protect electrical steel from imports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Steel Industry Trade Policy

EU Introduces Safeguards and Minimum Prices on Imported Electrical Steel

EU Measures to Protect Domestic Electrical Steel Industry

By Philip Blenkinsop and Christoph Steitz

Overview of New Import Quotas and Minimum Prices

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose a set of import quotas and minimum prices for electrical steel and downstream products, it said on Friday, in a bid to shield the EU from cheap imports, principally from Asia.

Impact on European Producers

The move will benefit Thyssenkrupp's steel unit TKMS and Poland's Stalprodukt SA, among the last European producers of electrical steel, which is used in wind turbines and power grids.

Details of Safeguards and Pricing

To keep production in Europe going, the EU will establish 'safeguards' in the form of quotas for grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES), as well as laminations and transformer cores containing the metal. For the steel itself, the minimum price will be set between €2,800 and €3,400 per metric ton within the quotas and at €3,500 per ton for volumes above them. 

Background and Ongoing Investigation

Commission Investigation and Provisional Measures

The European Commission launched an investigation into safeguards for GOES in March. The measures to apply from September 25 are provisional, while the investigation continues. Definitive measures, at the end of the investigation, would require a qualified majority of EU members to be imposed.

Previous Protective Measures

Electrical steel was not covered by broader measures imposed earlier this year to protect Europe's struggling steel sector, which has come under intense pressure from low-cost competition, including from China.

Impact on Thyssenkrupp

Thyssenkrupp last year announced temporary production stops at its electrical steel sites in Germany and France as a result of rivals selling excess capacity on the European markets at what sources have said are 25% discounts.

International Trade Context

EU Industry Response to Chinese Competition

Brussels' move comes as the continent's industry is increasingly calling for better protection against China, the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States, with automotive, chemicals and steel firms all facing pressure.

Existing Anti-Dumping Measures

Imports of electrical steel from China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States have been subject to anti-dumping measures, also in the form of minimum import prices, since 2015. The new minimum prices, while not strictly comparable, are significantly higher than those already in place. They will also apply to downstream products.

China's Share of EU Imports

China represented more than 50% of EU imports of the steel and its downstream products in 2025.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Provisional safeguards starting September 25 include quotas and minimum prices for grain‑oriented electrical steel (GOES), laminations, and transformer cores.
  • Minimum import prices are set at €2,800–€3,400/t within quotas and €3,500/t above quotas, aimed at countering cheap imports notably from China.
  • EU imports of GOES more than doubled 2015–2025, with China becoming the dominant supplier—highlighting dependency prompting the Commission’s investigation launched in March 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is the EU imposing on electrical steel imports?
The EU is setting import quotas and minimum prices for electrical steel and related downstream products.
Which companies are expected to benefit from the new safeguards?
Thyssenkrupp's steel unit TKMS and Poland's Stalprodukt SA are among those expected to benefit.
Why is the EU introducing these safeguards on electrical steel?
The safeguards aim to protect the EU market from cheap imports, mainly from Asia, and support local production.
What are the new minimum prices for electrical steel set by the EU?
The minimum price is between €2,800 and €3,400 per ton within quotas, and €3,500 for amounts above the quotas.
When will the provisional safeguard measures take effect?
The provisional measures will apply from September 25, pending a final decision.

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