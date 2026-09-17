Marks & Spencer Launches at London Fashion Week, Eyes Online Sales Growth

Marks & Spencer's Fashion Week Debut and Strategic Growth Plans

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer will make its London Fashion Week debut on Friday, using the high-profile event to showcase its growing fashion credentials and broaden its appeal to shoppers at home and abroad, both in-store and online.

Celebrating a Century in Fashion

The retailer, one of the biggest names on the UK high street, will celebrate 100 years in fashion with womenswear and menswear collections inspired by the M&S archive.

Leadership and Brand Revitalization

Under Stuart Machin, CEO since 2022, M&S has focused on re-establishing its value, quality and style credentials to boost its appeal to a younger fashion-focused shopper.

It is also revamping its supply chain, while investing in stores and strengthening its data and digital capability.

Omnichannel Ambitions

With an aim to make M&S a truly omnichannel retailer, Machin is targeting a doubling in the fashion, home and beauty (FH&B) division's online sales over the long term from about £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2024/25. He also wants to increase online's share of total FH&B sales from about 34% to 50% in the medium term.

Showcasing New Collections

In contrast to the host of top global designers and brands also showing at the event, M&S' 57 runway looks will be available to shoppers immediately following the show online and in 10 flagship stores across the UK and Ireland. Half of the collection is priced under £50.

Collection Built on M&S Heritage

"This is a collection built on our heritage but brought bang up to date," Machin said.

"From our tan leather borg jacket inspired by a heritage St Michael design to our black tuxedo suit and crisp white shirt like the ones worn by Christy Turlington for M&S in the '90s."

Digital Engagement and Accessibility

The show will be streamed later on Friday on M&S's website and on European partner Zalando's website.

Financial Performance and Outlook

In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth this year after it slumped 24% in 2025/26, hit by a disruptive cyberattack that dented sales and margins. It will publish half year results on November 4.

Shares in M&S are up 11% so far this year, helped by stellar growth in food sales.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)