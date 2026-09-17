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M&S makes London Fashion Week debut to boost style ambitions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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M&S makes London Fashion Week debut to boost style ambitions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Marks & Spencer Launches at London Fashion Week, Eyes Online Sales Growth

Marks & Spencer's Fashion Week Debut and Strategic Growth Plans

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer will make its London Fashion Week debut on Friday, using the high-profile event to showcase its growing fashion credentials and broaden its appeal to shoppers at home and abroad, both in-store and online.

Celebrating a Century in Fashion

The retailer, one of the biggest names on the UK high street, will celebrate 100 years in fashion with womenswear and menswear collections inspired by the M&S archive.

Leadership and Brand Revitalization

Under Stuart Machin, CEO since 2022, M&S has focused on re-establishing its value, quality and style credentials to boost its appeal to a younger fashion-focused shopper.

It is also revamping its supply chain, while investing in stores and strengthening its data and digital capability.

Omnichannel Ambitions

With an aim to make M&S a truly omnichannel retailer, Machin is targeting a doubling in the fashion, home and beauty (FH&B) division's online sales over the long term from about £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2024/25. He also wants to increase online's share of total FH&B sales from about 34% to 50% in the medium term.

Showcasing New Collections

In contrast to the host of top global designers and brands also showing at the event, M&S' 57 runway looks will be available to shoppers immediately following the show online and in 10 flagship stores across the UK and Ireland. Half of the collection is priced under £50.

Collection Built on M&S Heritage

"This is a collection built on our heritage but brought bang up to date," Machin said.

"From our tan leather borg jacket inspired by a heritage St Michael design to our black tuxedo suit and crisp white shirt like the ones worn by Christy Turlington for M&S in the '90s."

Digital Engagement and Accessibility

The show will be streamed later on Friday on M&S's website and on European partner Zalando's website.

Financial Performance and Outlook

In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth this year after it slumped 24% in 2025/26, hit by a disruptive cyberattack that dented sales and margins. It will publish half year results on November 4.

Shares in M&S are up 11% so far this year, helped by stellar growth in food sales.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • M&S celebrates 100 years in fashion with a “see‑now, buy‑now” runway show at LFW on 18 Sept 2026, with collections immediately available online and in flagship stores (marksandspencer.com)
  • CEO Stuart Machin’s turnaround strategy emphasises value, quality, style and omnichannel expansion—aiming to double FH&B online sales and grow online’s share from ~34% to 50% (corporate.marksandspencer.com)
  • The move underlines M&S shedding its dated reputation (“dumping the frump”) and targeting younger, fashion‑focused customers while recovering from a disruptive cyber‑attack that weighed on 2025/26 profits (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Marks & Spencer participating in London Fashion Week?
M&S is making its debut at London Fashion Week to showcase its growing fashion credentials and expand its appeal both in-store and online.
What collections will M&S present at the event?
M&S will present womenswear and menswear collections inspired by its archive, with 57 runway looks available immediately online and in select stores.
What are M&S's online sales goals for fashion, home, and beauty?
M&S aims to double its online FH&B sales from £1.4 billion and increase the online share of total sales from 34% to 50%.
How is M&S modernizing its retail strategy?
M&S is revamping its supply chain, investing in stores, enhancing digital capabilities, and targeting younger, fashion-focused shoppers.
How did M&S perform financially in the current year?
Shares in M&S are up 11% this year, supported by strong growth in food sales, despite a previous profit slump caused by a cyberattack.

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