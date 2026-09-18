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Stocks rise as oil dips, yen wobbles ahead of BOJ - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stocks rise as oil dips, yen wobbles ahead of BOJ

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Asian Stocks Rise, Oil Prices Dip Ahead of Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Market Overview and Central Bank Actions

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose and the dollar held its ground on Friday as investors contended with global policymakers ramping up efforts to rein in inflation, with a dip in oil prices improving sentiment ahead of an expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Global Inflation and Oil Prices

Monetary policy response is in focus this week as the over six-month-long war in the Middle East shows few signs of ending, keeping oil prices above $100 per barrel and fanning inflation fears across the globe. 

Oil Supply and Market Sentiment

Hopes of alternate ways for oil supply from the Middle East to reach markets pushed Brent crude futures down 1% to $103.77 a barrel even as concerns about strikes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis lingered.

Stock and Bond Market Movements

Traders also took their cues from a rally on Wall Street overnight, led by beaten-down tech stocks. Bond prices steadied after another brutal selloff this week that took the 10-year US Treasury beyond 5% to its highest since 2007. It was last at 4.936%. [US/] [.N]

Asian Markets Performance

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.55%. Japan's Nikkei was 0.9% higher while tech-heavy South Korea's KOSPI surged 2%.

Central Bank Responses

The Bank of England warned on Thursday it may have to hike if the Middle East war drags on while the Federal Reserve raised rates on Wednesday for the first time in three years and flagged more in the coming months. The European Central Bank last week also cautioned the need for further tightening as it raised rates.

Market Volatility and Investor Sentiment

"If bonds reverse and yields push higher again, volatility could quickly return," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. "For now, though, the buyers have regained some control, and the price action suggests the post-Fed risk-off move has lost momentum."

Yen and Bank of Japan Decision

Currency Movements and Expectations

YEN AWAITS BOJ VERDICT

The yen softened to 156.23 per US dollar in early trading as traders braced for the policy decision from the Japanese central bank later in the day, with the BOJ set to raise interest rates to a 31-year high and pledge to deliver more to counter inflation risks.

Market Reactions and Analyst Insights

"The key as such for markets is not just whether BOJ hikes, but also how it hikes and the communication by Governor Ueda on the path moving forward," said Michael Wan, currency strategist at MUFG.

The yen has rallied this month on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes from the BOJ and early signs of repatriation from Japanese investors but has given up some of those gains this week as the US central bank took a hawkish turn.   

"With a 25 basis point hike fully priced, the hike alone should do little to support the yen," said Sarah Hammoud, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Governor Ueda will need to convince markets that the BOJ is inclined to hike rates at a faster pace. We expect the BOJ to hike rates again in December. We consider the risk is that Ueda fails to match the market’s hawkish expectations."

Other Currencies and Commodities

The euro was steady at $1.148, but on course for a 1% drop for the week, its biggest drop since June. [FRX/]

In commodities, spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,361 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude eased ~1% to $103–104 on hopes alternative Middle East supply routes, supporting market sentiment (mufgresearch.com).
  • Markets have nearly fully priced in a 25 bp BOJ rate hike to 1.25% on Sept 18, the highest since 1995, with focus shifting to future guidance by Governor Ueda (investing.com).
  • Yen weakened toward ¥156–156.2 per USD; markets await not just the hike but Ueda’s guidance on pacing and future tightening (icis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian stocks rising?
Asian stocks are rising due to a dip in oil prices and improved market sentiment ahead of the Bank of Japan's expected rate hike.
What is the impact of lower oil prices on markets?
Lower oil prices are improving sentiment among investors, as they ease inflation concerns despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.
How is the yen performing ahead of the Bank of Japan decision?
The yen softened against the US dollar as traders awaited the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision, with expectations for a rate hike.
What actions are global central banks taking?
Central banks like the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and European Central Bank are raising rates and signaling further tightening to combat inflation.
What is influencing bond market volatility?
Bond prices have steadied after a recent selloff pushed US Treasury yields to their highest since 2007, adding to market volatility.

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