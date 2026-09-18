Galderma CEO Discusses Strategic Product Expansion and Research Collaboration

Galderma's Strategic Direction and Industry Position

CEO Insights on Product Expansion

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Galderma's CEO said the Swiss skincare firm plans to expand its product range at some point but would remain cautious not to lose its focus, speaking in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Friday.

Approach to Acquisitions

• CEO Flemming Ornskov said he would favour bolt-on deals in aesthetics or consumer goods, but warned that buying too many products may cause companies to lose focus. "It's better to do a few things well than many poorly."

Collaboration and Competition

Relationship with L'Oreal

• The company competes fiercely with its largest shareholder L'Oreal, which holds a 20% stake, while also running a joint collagen research project, he told FuW

Joint Collagen Research Project

• The joint project focuses on stimulating the skin's collagen production, with clinical work at a dedicated New York lab.

• Ornskov said he is open to expanding the research collaboration.

Recent Performance and Market Developments

Sales Growth and Financial Outlook

• Galderma in July reported a 25% jump in sales for the first half of 2026 and nudged up its full-year guidance.

Index Inclusion

• It will join Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index next week.

(Writing by Linda PasquiniEditing by Ludwig Burger)