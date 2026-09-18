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Galderma mindful of focus while eyeing product range expansion, CEO tells FuW - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Galderma mindful of focus while eyeing product range expansion, CEO tells FuW

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Galderma CEO Discusses Strategic Product Expansion and Research Collaboration

Galderma's Strategic Direction and Industry Position

CEO Insights on Product Expansion

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Galderma's CEO said the Swiss skincare firm plans to expand its product range at some point but would remain cautious not to lose its focus, speaking in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Friday.

Approach to Acquisitions

• CEO Flemming Ornskov said he would favour bolt-on deals in aesthetics or consumer goods, but warned that buying too many products may cause companies to lose focus. "It's better to do a few things well than many poorly."

Collaboration and Competition

Relationship with L'Oreal

• The company competes fiercely with its largest shareholder L'Oreal, which holds a 20% stake, while also running a joint collagen research project, he told FuW

Joint Collagen Research Project

• The joint project focuses on stimulating the skin's collagen production, with clinical work at a dedicated New York lab.

• Ornskov said he is open to expanding the research collaboration.

Recent Performance and Market Developments

Sales Growth and Financial Outlook

• Galderma in July reported a 25% jump in sales for the first half of 2026 and nudged up its full-year guidance.

Index Inclusion

• It will join Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index next week.

(Writing by Linda PasquiniEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • CEO prefers targeted acquisitions in aesthetics or consumer goods, cautioning against overdiversification — “better to do a few things well than many poorly.”
  • Galderma reported a ~24.6 % year‑on‑year jump in first‑half 2026 net sales (~$3.13 billion), raised full‑year revenue guidance, and will join the SMI index on September 21, 2026.
  • L’Oréal holds a 20 % stake and runs a joint collagen‑stimulating R&D project with Galderma at a New York lab; collaboration may expand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Galderma's approach to expanding its product range?
Galderma plans to expand its product range cautiously, focusing on bolt-on deals in aesthetics or consumer goods while avoiding losing its core focus.
How is Galderma collaborating with L'Oreal?
Galderma runs a joint collagen research project with L'Oreal, focusing on stimulating skin's collagen production with clinical work in New York.
What were Galderma's recent financial results?
Galderma reported a 25% jump in sales for the first half of 2026 and raised its full-year financial guidance.
Is Galderma planning further research collaborations?
CEO Flemming Ornskov stated he is open to expanding existing research collaborations, including the current L'Oreal partnership.
What is Galderma's new stock market status?
Galderma will join Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index next week.

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