Aramco Suspends October Crude Deliveries to European Refiners After Pipeline Attack

Impact of Pipeline Attack on Saudi Aramco's European Crude Deliveries

Immediate Suspension of Deliveries

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oil company Saudi Aramco has told at least two European refining customers they will receive no crude oil next month following an attack on Saudi Arabia's key pipeline to the Red Sea, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Contractual Disruptions for European Refiners

European refiners typically buy Saudi crude under term contracts that guarantee monthly supplies, but Aramco has informed customers that next month's deliveries will not proceed, the report said.

Details of the Pipeline Attack

Saudi Arabia earlier informed European customers that some crude cargoes would be cancelled after drone attacks forced the shutdown of its East-West pipeline, damaging three pumping stations and disrupting oil loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Response from European Refiners

Seeking Alternative Crude Supplies

The disruption has prompted customers including Poland's Orlen to seek alternative crude supplies, with traders saying the refiner bought North Sea grades to replace disrupted Saudi imports.

Verification and Official Statements

Reuters could not verify the report. Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Aramco's Recovery and Mitigation Efforts

Pipeline Restart Timeline

Aramco is working to partially restart the pipeline within days and return it to full capacity within six weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Boosting Exports via Alternative Routes

Separately, Saudi Aramco has boosted crude exports from the Gulf through ship-to-ship transfers off Oman's Sohar port to help offset volumes lost from reduced Red Sea shipments.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)