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China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese hybrid cars, opposes 'voluntary limit' on exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese hybrid cars, opposes 'voluntary limit' on exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance trade Hybrid Cars China European Union

China Rejects EU Request to Limit Hybrid Car Exports, Citing WTO Violations

China-EU Trade Dispute Over Hybrid Vehicle Exports

China's Response to EU Actions

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will closely monitor EU action against its electric vehicle industry and take measures to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

EU's Request to Limit Hybrid Vehicle Sales

The European Union has asked China to voluntarily limit hybrid vehicles sales to around 15% of the EU market to prevent a trade war, the Financial ‌Times reported on Thursday.

The EU did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

China's Call for Fair Trade Practices

"We hope the EU will honour its commitments to market openness and free trade, abide by WTO rules, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference.

Official Statements from Chinese Authorities

Commerce Ministry's Position

In a separate statement released later, the Chinese commerce ministry said it has taken note of relevant media reports.

Violation of WTO Rules

"So-called voluntary export limits seriously violate WTO rules and run counter to the dynamics of market economy and the principles of fair competition. China firmly opposes this," the ministry said.

Clarification on EU's Request

The ministry did not confirm if the EU had already asked China to limit its hybrid vehicle exports. Rather, its statement was in response to media reports that the EU "hoped" China would do so, or else face the possibility of higher tariffs.

Conditions for a Solution

"Any solution between China and the EU must ensure a balance of interests, comply with WTO rules and the respective domestic laws of every side, and fully take into account the interests of industries on both sides," the Chinese commerce ministry said.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu, Xiuhao Chen and Yukun Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • EU reportedly asked China to voluntarily cap hybrid vehicle exports to around 15% of the EU market to avert escalating trade tensions (ansa.it)
  • Chinese foreign and commerce ministries condemned the concept of voluntary export restraints as incompatible with WTO rules and market‑economy norms (devdiscourse.com)
  • EU’s move reflects broader concerns over a surging trade imbalance and fast‑growing Chinese auto exports, including hybrids, chemicals and more (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU requesting from China regarding hybrid vehicle exports?
The EU is reportedly asking China to voluntarily limit hybrid vehicle sales to around 15% of the EU market to prevent a trade war.
How has China responded to the EU's request?
China's foreign ministry has strongly opposed the proposed voluntary export limits, stating they violate WTO rules.
What measures will China take if the EU acts against its electric vehicle industry?
China says it will closely monitor EU actions and take steps to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
Has the EU confirmed officially asking China to limit hybrid car exports?
According to the article, the Chinese ministry's statement was in response to media reports, and did not confirm an official EU request.
What WTO principles does China claim are being violated?
China asserts that voluntary export limits run counter to WTO rules and the principles of fair competition and market economy.

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