GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Poland joins anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Poland joins anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Poland Joins Ukraine and Allies in Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition Project

Poland's Role in the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition

Poland's Official Entry and Statements

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Poland has joined an anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine and other allies, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"From today, Poland is part of this major project ... we agreed on the forms and frameworks of this cooperation," Tusk said in a video posted on X. 

Summit of Carpathian Countries

Regional Grouping and Launch

Tusk attended a summit on Friday of a new regional grouping of eight Carpathian countries, held in western Ukraine and launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Background on the Air-Defence Coalition

Ukraine and nine European countries announced in July an air-defence coalition that would include jointly developing a new anti-ballistic missile system as an alternative and cheaper solution to the US Patriot system.

Poland's Support for Ukraine

New Donation Package

Tusk told a press conference at the summit that Poland has prepared a new "significant" donation package for Ukraine, without giving further detail.

Poland's Commitment to Ukraine

Prime Minister Tusk's Position

"I will be very consistent here. No one will change my opinion that Poland has to support Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression ... History cannot divide us vis-a-vis Russia today," Tusk said.

Ukrainian Response

After his bilateral meeting with Tusk at the summit, Zelenskiy thanked Poland for the new aid package.

"Ukraine and Poland are strong neighbors, friends, and partners, and we have one common enemy," he said on the Telegram app.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland’s accession to the anti‑ballistic coalition reinforces European collective air‑defence efforts against Russian missile threats (apnews.com).
  • The coalition, announced on July 13, includes nine European countries and Ukraine and centers on developing the Freyja anti‑ballistic system as a lower‑cost European alternative to the US Patriot system (gvwire.com).
  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk reaffirmed Poland’s steadfast support for Ukraine, signalling a ‘significant’ aid package and emphasizing shared history and common adversaries (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What coalition has Poland joined with Ukraine?
Poland has joined an anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine and several European allies.
What is the purpose of the new air-defence coalition?
The coalition aims to jointly develop a new anti-ballistic missile system as a cheaper alternative to the US Patriot system.
What did Prime Minister Donald Tusk announce at the summit?
Donald Tusk announced Poland's participation in the missile coalition and a new donation package for Ukraine.
Who launched the summit attended by Poland’s prime minister?
The summit was launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in western Ukraine.
What was Ukraine’s response to Poland’s new aid package?
President Zelenskiy thanked Poland, emphasizing the partnership and shared opposition to Russia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU to impose provisional safeguards to protect electrical steel from imports

EU to impose provisional safeguards to protect electrical steel from imports

Image for Volkswagen crisis worsens with profit warning over Porsche-led $11.5 billion hit

Volkswagen crisis worsens with profit warning over Porsche-led $11.5 billion hit

Image for Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

Image for London's FTSE 100 retreats as financials weigh; Airtel Africa tumbles

London's FTSE 100 retreats as financials weigh; Airtel Africa tumbles

Image for Global shares fall, Treasury yields rise as central banks double down on inflation fight

Global shares fall, Treasury yields rise as central banks double down on inflation fight

Image for France's EDF plans 10 small nuclear plants in Europe by 2035

France's EDF plans 10 small nuclear plants in Europe by 2035

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia labels acclaimed filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'
Russia labels acclaimed filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'
Image for UK air traffic control outage caused by software defect, says operator
UK air traffic control outage caused by software defect, says operator
Image for Aramco halts October crude deliveries to some European refiners after pipeline attack, Bloomberg reports
Aramco halts October crude deliveries to some European refiners after pipeline attack, Bloomberg reports
Image for Explainer-Why France's budget problems have driven its bond risk premium to 2012 highs
Explainer-Why France's budget problems have driven its bond risk premium to 2012 highs
Image for Exclusive-EDF considers preferred equity to lure buyers to Edison stake, sources say 
Exclusive-EDF considers preferred equity to lure buyers to Edison stake, sources say 
Image for China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese hybrid cars, opposes 'voluntary limit' on exports
China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese hybrid cars, opposes 'voluntary limit' on exports
Image for London's marine insurers widen Black Sea high risk zone as shipping attacks surge
London's marine insurers widen Black Sea high risk zone as shipping attacks surge
Image for Dollar jumps against yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook
Dollar jumps against yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook
Image for Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center
Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center
Image for EU banks must be bigger, have deeper capital market, to compete with US, say top EU officials
EU banks must be bigger, have deeper capital market, to compete with US, say top EU officials
Image for Galderma mindful of focus while eyeing product range expansion, CEO tells FuW
Galderma mindful of focus while eyeing product range expansion, CEO tells FuW
Image for US, UK companies cut FX hedges to lowest since 2024, survey shows
US, UK companies cut FX hedges to lowest since 2024, survey shows
View All Finance Posts