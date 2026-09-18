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London's marine insurers widen Black Sea high risk zone as shipping attacks surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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London's Marine Insurers Expand Black Sea High Risk Zone as Attacks Rise

Expansion of High Risk Zone in the Black Sea

By Jonathan Saul

Background on the Black Sea and Its Importance

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - London's marine insurance market has widened the area in the Black Sea it deems as ​high risk as the Ukraine-Russia conflict escalates, according to an advisory issued this week.

Strategic Significance of the Black Sea

The Black Sea is a vital route for ‌shipments of grain, crude oil and refined products. Its waters are shared by Russia and Ukraine as well as Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey.

Escalation of Attacks on Shipping

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other's commercial shipping in the past two months, in an escalation of their war, now in its fifth year.

Role of the Joint War Committee (JWC)

The Joint War Committee (JWC) comprises syndicate members from the ‌Lloyd's Market Association and representatives from the London insurance company market and its guidance influences underwriters' considerations over insurance premiums.

Recent Advisory and Reporting Requirements

"This week, the JWC has expanded the Black Sea reporting requirements to the whole of the Black Sea area. The coastal waters of Russia and Ukraine were already listed," Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation at the LMA and secretary of the Joint War Committee, said on Thursday in a note accompanying the advisory.

Exemptions for Adjacent Countries

"However, voyages within the territorial waters of adjacent countries still do not require notification."

Impact on War Risk Premiums

War risk premiums, which are adding hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional costs for every seven-day voyage, have surged in recent weeks as dozens of ships have been attacked in the Black Sea.

(Reporting by Jonathan SaulEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The Joint War Committee (JWC) now requires reporting for voyages across the entire Black Sea, not just coastal waters, though adjacent country waters still exempt (per Reuters)
  • Additional war‑risk premiums have surged—reaching over 1% of hull value and in some quotes up to 1.5% or more, significantly increasing voyage costs
  • The Black Sea has become one of the world’s most dangerous shipping environments as both Russia and Ukraine intensify attacks, prompting insurers to repricing swiftly

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Black Sea high risk zone been expanded?
The high risk zone was widened due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Which organizations influenced the expansion of the risk zone?
The Joint War Committee, comprising Lloyd's Market Association syndicates and London insurance representatives, issued the advisory.
What impact has the conflict had on marine insurance?
War risk insurance premiums have surged, adding hundreds of thousands in extra costs for each seven-day voyage in the region.
Which countries share the Black Sea?
The Black Sea is bordered by Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, and Turkey.
Are all Black Sea voyages now subject to reporting requirements?
Reporting requirements now cover the whole Black Sea except voyages within the territorial waters of countries adjacent to Russia and Ukraine.

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