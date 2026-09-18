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US, UK companies cut FX hedges to lowest since 2024, survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US, UK companies cut FX hedges to lowest since 2024, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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US and UK Companies Cut FX Hedging to Record Lows in 2024: MillTech Survey

Key Findings from MillTech’s 2024 Corporate FX Hedging Survey

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Companies in the United States and Britain cut their hedges against big swings in the currency markets to the lowest in at least two years in the second quarter on the back of growing uncertainty about interest rates and inflation, according to a survey by FX and cash management solutions firm MillTech.

Survey Overview

Here are the main findings of MillTech's quarterly corporate hedging survey released on Friday:

Decline in Hedge Ratios and Lengths

• The average hedge ratio fell from 57% to 46%, the lowest level since tracking began in the first quarter of 2024, when the survey began. Average hedge lengths also declined, falling from 6.62 months to 5.7 months and reaching a new series low.

Shifts in Corporate Hedging Strategies

• Almost half of firms are now hedging between 26% and 50% of their exposures, while the proportion hedging between 51% and 75% fell from 54% to 34%, which suggests companies are adopting a more tactical approach, retaining greater flexibility rather than locking in higher levels of protection for longer periods, MillTech said.

Currency Volatility Trends

• Having spiked in the first quarter of the year with the start of the war in the Middle East, realised currency volatility - how much currencies actually moved - fell consistently in the second quarter, according to LSEG data.

Corporate Attitudes and Risk Management

•  "Overall, in Q2, corporates stepped back from the more defensive approach seen at the start of the year. Shorter hedges and lower ratios may provide greater flexibility as firms wait for clearer policy signals, but record-low levels of protection leave less room for error if rate paths diverge further or currency volatility increases," the survey said.

Key Influences on FX Hedging Decisions

• The survey showed that monetary policy was the single biggest factor that influenced FX hedging decisions for companies in the UK, while for US companies, it was volatility.

Survey Methodology

• MillTech surveyed 285 senior finance decision-makers at UK and US corporates between July 24 and August 5.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Average hedge ratio dropped from 57% in Q1 2026 to 46% in Q2—the lowest since data tracking began in Q1 2024 (treasury-management.com).
  • Average hedge tenor fell from 6.62 months to 5.70 months, a new series low (treasury-management.com).
  • Companies shifted to more tactical hedging: almost half now hedge 26–50% of exposures, while firms hedging 51–75% fell from 54% to 34% (treasury-management.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US and UK companies reduce their FX hedges in 2024?
Companies lowered FX hedges due to growing uncertainty about interest rates and inflation, opting for more flexibility in currency risk management.
How much did the average FX hedge ratio decrease in Q2 2024?
The average hedge ratio dropped from 57% to 46%, reaching the lowest level since tracking began in early 2024.
What are companies doing differently with their FX hedging strategies?
Firms are choosing shorter hedge lengths and hedging a smaller portion of their exposures, moving away from defensive long-term protection.
What factors most influenced FX hedging decisions for US and UK companies?
For UK firms, monetary policy was the main factor, while for US companies, volatility was the primary influence.
Who conducted the survey and when was it carried out?
MillTech conducted the survey, polling 285 senior finance decision-makers at UK and US corporates between July 24 and August 5.

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