Prysmian, Rio Tinto Collaborate on Low-Carbon Aluminum Cables for Amazon Data Center

Low-Carbon Aluminum Cables Initiative for Amazon Data Center

Partnership Announcement

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon data centre in Ohio.

Innovative ELYSIS Technology

Environmental Benefits

The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS "inert-anode" technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.

Project Milestone: Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.

Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said. Carbon Footprint Impact: "The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level," it added.

Manufacturing and Collaboration Details

Production Location

Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.

Partnership Timeline

The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.

Amazon's Sustainability Goals

Net Zero Target

Executive Statement

Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company's 2040 net zero target.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)