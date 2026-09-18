Prysmian, Rio Tinto Collaborate on Low-Carbon Aluminum Cables for Amazon Data Center
Low-Carbon Aluminum Cables Initiative for Amazon Data Center
Partnership Announcement
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon data centre in Ohio.
Innovative ELYSIS Technology
Environmental Benefits
The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS "inert-anode" technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.
- Project Milestone: Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.
- Carbon Footprint Impact: "The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level," it added.
Manufacturing and Collaboration Details
Production Location
Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.
Partnership Timeline
The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.
Amazon's Sustainability Goals
Net Zero Target
Executive Statement
Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company's 2040 net zero target.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)