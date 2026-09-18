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Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Prysmian, Rio Tinto Collaborate on Low-Carbon Aluminum Cables for Amazon Data Center

Low-Carbon Aluminum Cables Initiative for Amazon Data Center

Partnership Announcement

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon data centre in Ohio.

Innovative ELYSIS Technology

Environmental Benefits

The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS "inert-anode" technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.

  • Project Milestone: Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.
  • Carbon Footprint Impact: "The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level," it added.

Manufacturing and Collaboration Details

Production Location

Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.

Partnership Timeline

The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.

Amazon's Sustainability Goals

Net Zero Target

Executive Statement

Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company's 2040 net zero target.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the first known use of inert‑anode‑smelted aluminium in a data centre, replacing carbon‑emitting smelting practices with oxygen‑emitting ELYSIS technology (eliminates direct GHG emissions). (prysmian.com)
  • Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility, leveraging their March 12, 2026 R&D partnership with Rio Tinto to accelerate low‑carbon aluminium supply for data centres. (prysmian.com)
  • Amazon Web Services links the initiative to its 2040 net‑zero target, underscoring how decarbonising raw materials can drive sustainability in critical digital infrastructure. (prysmian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about the aluminum used in Amazon's Ohio data center cables?
The aluminum is produced using ELYSIS inert-anode technology, eliminating direct greenhouse gas emissions from smelting.
Who are the partners in this sustainable cable project?
Italian cable maker Prysmian and mining company Rio Tinto have partnered for this project.
Where will the low-carbon aluminum cables for Amazon be manufactured?
The cables will be manufactured at Prysmian's Sedalia, Missouri facility.
How does this project support Amazon's environmental goals?
The project helps Amazon move towards its 2040 net zero target by reducing the data center's carbon footprint at the material level.

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