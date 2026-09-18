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Volkswagen cuts outlook on $11.5 billion one-off hit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volkswagen cuts outlook on $11.5 billion one-off hit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Automotive Markets

Volkswagen Slashes Profit Outlook Following $11.5 Billion One-Off Charge

Volkswagen's Revised Financial Forecast and Market Challenges

Major One-Off Charges Impact Profit Outlook

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Friday slashed its outlook, flagging €10 billion ($11.5 billion) in one-off items related to its stake in luxury sportscar maker Porsche, provisions for job cuts and a weak Chinese market.

Deepening Crisis Amid Global Competition

The profit warning deepens a crisis at the world's second-largest automaker, which earlier this month managed to agree far-reaching cuts with unions in the face of fierce competition from Asian rivals, US tariffs and stagnant demand in Europe.

Immediate Market Reaction

Shares in the company fell 5.6% on the news.

Revised Profit Margin Expectations

The German-based group, which also includes the Audi, Skoda and Seat brands among others, now expects a profit margin of 1% at the most in 2026, having previously guided for 4.0% to 5.5%.

Market Environment and Strategic Shifts

The automaker warned of a "further deterioration in the market environment, especially in China, as well as an accelerated shift in demand in favour of battery-electric vehicles".

Impact on Key Brands

This, it said, would lead to lower expectations for the Audi and Volkswagen passenger car brands.

Currency Conversion and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8721 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen booked a €10 billion one‑off hit related to its Porsche stake, restructuring provisions, and weakness in China, cutting its 2026 margin guidance to around 1%. (investing.com)
  • The summary reflects a continuation of VW’s broader cost‑cutting and restructuring efforts, including previously announced job cuts, plant streamlining, and declining sales forecasts. (investing.com)
  • Market reaction was swift—VW shares tumbled 5.6% as investors digested the sharp downgrade amid global headwinds from tariffs, overcapacity, and the EV transition. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Volkswagen cut its profit outlook?
Volkswagen cut its outlook due to €10 billion in one-off items related to Porsche, job cuts, and a weak Chinese market.
What is the new profit margin Volkswagen expects in 2026?
Volkswagen now expects a profit margin of at most 1% in 2026, down from its previous guidance of 4.0% to 5.5%.
How did the market react to Volkswagen's announcement?
Shares in Volkswagen fell 5.6% after the profit warning was announced.
What factors contributed to Volkswagen’s crisis?
Fierce competition from Asian rivals, US tariffs, stagnant European demand, and weak Chinese sales contributed to the crisis.
Which brands does Volkswagen Group include?
The Volkswagen Group includes Audi, Skoda, Seat, and the luxury sportscar maker Porsche.

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