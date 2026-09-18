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EU banks must be bigger, have deeper capital market, to compete with US, say top EU officials - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU banks must be bigger, have deeper capital market, to compete with US, say top EU officials

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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EU Banks Need Scale and Deeper Capital Markets to Compete Globally

By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Canepa

Challenges and Opportunities for European Banks

DUBLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European banks need greater scale and deeper capital markets if they are to compete with US rivals, senior European officials said on Friday, as the European Union looks to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Political Interference and Barriers to Growth

EU finance ministers and central bank governors were meeting in Dublin to discuss a European Commission report that called for less political interference in bank mergers and the removal of barriers to cross-border banking within the bloc.

The Importance of Scale in Capital Markets

"If European banks want to compete directly with large US banks in that area, they need to be able to operate on a much larger scale in a deeper capital market," European Central Bank Vice President Boris Vujcic told Reuters.

Vujcic said EU banks compared well with US peers on liquidity, capitalisation, profitability and efficiency, but lagged in trading and post-trading activities rather than traditional lending and deposit-taking.

"That is an area where scale really matters," he said.

Case Study: UniCredit and Commerzbank Merger Attempt

One of the most high-profile cases of political interference in bank mergers in Europe happened in June when Germany rejected an offer from Italy's UniCredit to take over Commerzbank. UniCredit began its ​pursuit of Commerzbank in September 2024, but it has faced strong opposition — highlighting how hard it is to pull off cross-border banking deals in Europe.

Integration and Innovation as Key Drivers

"Greater integration and further cross-border consolidation would give European banks the scale to invest, innovate and compete," euro zone finance ministers' chair Kyriakos Pierrakakis said. "We need European banking champions capable of competing globally."

Pierrakakis said the largest US banks invest more than two-and-a-half times as much in information technology relative to their assets as European lenders, a gap that matters in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital payments and cybersecurity.

Regulatory Considerations and the Path Forward

Vujcic pushed back against calls from some bankers for lower capital requirements, saying this would not necessarily boost lending and could instead fuel share buybacks.

Instead, he said the EU should complete its banking union and savings and investments union to create a truly integrated financial market.

"The European financial market remains highly fragmented in many ways," Vujcic said, citing differing tax regimes, rules and legal systems that raise costs and reduce efficiency.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • EU banks excel in core banking metrics but lag in trading and post‑trading, where scale and deeper capital markets matter most, per ECB Vice‑President Vujčić (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Political interference—evidenced by Germany’s rejection of UniCredit’s takeover of Commerzbank in June 2026—hinders cross‑border consolidation necessary for scale (marketscreener.com).
  • Advancing the Banking Union alongside the Savings & Investments Union forms the strategic reform agenda to integrate markets, remove fragmentation and unlock Europe’s savings for productive investment (bankingsupervision.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do EU officials say European banks must be bigger?
EU officials argue that greater scale will enable European banks to compete more effectively with large US banks, particularly in areas like trading, technology, and innovation.
What are the main barriers to cross-border banking in the EU?
Barriers include political interference, differing tax regimes, rules, and legal systems that increase costs and fragment the financial market.
How do IT investments of EU banks compare with US banks?
US banks invest over two-and-a-half times more in IT relative to their assets compared to European lenders, impacting areas like AI, digital payments, and cybersecurity.
What did the European Commission report recommend for EU banks?
The report called for less political interference in bank mergers and urged the removal of barriers to cross-border banking within the EU.
Why is deeper capital market integration important for EU banks?
Deeper capital market integration would help EU banks achieve scale, reduce costs, foster innovation, and compete on a global level.

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