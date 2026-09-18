Russia labels acclaimed filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'

Russia Labels Andrey Zvyagintsev as Foreign Agent Amid Ukraine Criticism

Background and Implications of the Foreign Agent Designation

Designation of Andrey Zvyagintsev

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Acclaimed Russian film director Andrey Zvyagintsev, who has repeatedly criticised Moscow's war in Ukraine, was designated on Friday as a "foreign agent", state news agency TASS said.

The "Foreign Agent" Label in Russia

Russia has applied the label, which has connotations of espionage, to numerous people, including public figures, who it deems to be engaging in anti-Russian activity with support from abroad.

Zvyagintsev's Cinematic Achievements

Cannes Grand Prix for "Minotaur"

Zvyagintsev won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival this year for "Minotaur", a film depicting a Russian businessman who is forced to decide which of his employees should be mobilised to go and fight in Ukraine.

Criticism of the War in Ukraine

"Millions of people on both sides of the front line dream of only one thing: for the massacres to stop," Zvyagintsev said in his acceptance speech, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only person capable of ending the war.

Reception of "Minotaur"

Critics described "Minotaur" as one of Zvyagintsev's most openly critical commentaries on Russia's political and moral condition.

Other Notable Works

The director, who has lived outside Russia since the COVID pandemic, is known for a series of other films including "The Return", "The Banishment" and "Leviathan", a bleak portrayal of life in rural Russia.

Consequences for Foreign Agents

Bureaucratic and Financial Restrictions

People listed as foreign agents are subjected to onerous bureaucratic requirements and restrictions on their income in Russia.

Publication Requirements

They have to warn in capital letters on everything they publish, including on social media, that the content was produced by a foreign agent.

Other Cultural Figures Affected

Among other cultural figures to be labelled in this way are writer Boris Akunin and rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton KolodyazhnyyWriting by Mark Trevelyan and Maxim RodionovEditing by Tomasz Janowski)