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London's FTSE 100 retreats as banks, energy weigh but eyes weekly rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 retreats as banks, energy weigh but eyes weekly rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets UK economy Energy

FTSE 100 Falls as Banks, Energy Stocks Drag, But Weekly Gain Remains in Sight

Market Performance and Sector Highlights

Sept 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 pulled back from an over one-week high on Friday, dragged by banks and energy stocks, but was set for gains in a week packed with economic data and central bank decisions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% to 10,751.57 points by 0953 GMT, poised for its biggest weekly jump since late July. The midcap FTSE 250 was flat, but was on track for its sharpest weekly rise since early August.

Sector Movements

Banks and Financial Stocks

• On Friday, financial stocks were the biggest drags on the index. Banks lost 0.7%, with Lloyds and HSBC falling 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

Energy and Telecom Stocks

• Energy companies were down 0.8%, as oil prices fell for a third straight session on easing concerns over Saudi supply disruptions. [O/R]

• Telecom stocks were the biggest percentage decliners with a 4.3% tumble. Airtel Africa lost 8.8% after a report said its Airtel Money was considering downsizing its London IPO.

Precious Metals and Consumer Data

• On the flip side, precious metal miners rose 1.6%, as gold prices extended their rally.

• Data showed British consumers unexpectedly increased their shopping in August, although they cut fuel purchases after prices jumped.

Central Bank Actions and Economic Policy

Bank of England Decisions

• The report comes a day after the Bank of England held interest rates steady but warned that policymakers might have to go up if the Iran war drags on.

• Brokerages changed their rate calls following the decision, with Barclays joining J.P.Morgan in expecting a hike in November.

Bond Market Response

• The central bank on Thursday also paused UK government bond sales for six months and halted long-dated gilt sales entirely, days after a global bond rout. Gilts steadied on Friday after last session's rally.

US Federal Reserve Impact

• The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points this week, and the central bank reinforced its fight against inflation, sparking a rally across global markets on Thursday.

Individual Stock Movers

Softcat and FTSE 250

• Among individual stocks, Softcat bottomed the FTSE 250 with a 2.8% fall after the IT firm agreed to buy US-based GDT at an enterprise value of $1.05 billion.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 edged lower as banks (–0.7 %) and energy stocks (–0.8 %) dragged markets, while telecoms fell sharply (–4.3 %) following IPO concerns about Airtel Money. Precious metals miners rose 1.6 % as gold extended its rally.
  • UK consumers surprised by increasing overall spending in August, though fuel purchases dropped after price spikes, signaling resilience in consumption amid ongoing pressures.
  • The Bank of England held rates at 3.75 % and paused gilt sales for six months—halting long‑dated gilt auctions entirely—which helped steady bond markets and softened yields. Futures markets now price in a high chance of a November rate hike, aligning with market shifts in the US Federal Reserve’s outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 retreat on Friday?
The FTSE 100 retreated due to declines in banking and energy stocks, alongside falling oil prices and drops in telecom shares.
Which sectors led the declines in the FTSE 100?
Banking, energy, and telecom sectors led the declines, with notable falls in Lloyds, HSBC, and Airtel Africa.
Did any sectors gain despite the overall market drop?
Yes, precious metal miners gained 1.6% as gold prices continued to rally.
How did the Bank of England's rate decision impact the market?
The Bank of England's decision to hold rates steady and pause bond sales contributed to market movements and influenced broker expectations for future hikes.
What were the main drivers for the FTSE 100's weekly performance?
Stronger consumer spending and global central bank actions, including a Fed rate hike, supported the FTSE 100's biggest weekly rise since July.

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