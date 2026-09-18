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Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Mbappe Leaves Nike for On as Swiss Sportswear Brand Enters Soccer Market

By Angela Christy M and Danielle Kaye

Kylian Mbappe's Move from Nike to On: Implications for the Sportswear Industry

Sept 18 (Reuters) - French soccer star Kylian Mbappe has ended a two-decade partnership with Nike to join fast-growing Swiss sportswear brand On, giving the Roger Federer-backed company a marquee name for its push into soccer and handing the US giant another high-profile defection.

Details of the Deal Between Mbappe and On

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though On said that the structure includes both cash and equity components, without providing further details.

On's Expansion into Soccer

The move underlines On's ambitions to expand beyond running and tennis into soccer, where it plans to launch its first boots in 2027 and has brought in former France star Thierry Henry as director of football.

It adds to pressure on Nike , which has recently lost other high-profile players to rivals, as newer brands make inroads into the global sportswear market.

Impact on Nike's Athlete Roster

Mbappe's move to On ends a relationship between the French national team captain and Nike that dates back to 2006 when he was 9 years old, and comes on the heels of Nike's loss of recent World Cup winner Spain's Lamine Yamal to Adidas.

"We are proud of what we achieved together on and off the pitch. As he moves into the next phase of his career, we wish him continued success for what comes next," Nike said in a statement.

Nike's Position in the Soccer Market

His exit comes despite Nike's foothold in France, where the company has secured an extension to the French national team's long-running kit-supply agreement until 2033-34.

The US company last year also lost its more than two-decade-long status as the Premier League's match ball supplier to Puma, although it has won the contract to become the German national teams' official kit and equipment supplier from 2027.

Market Reaction and On's Growth Strategy

On's US-listed shares pared premarket gains and were slightly higher in trading on Friday, while Nike shares were little changed, indicating the news had limited impact on investors.

The Swiss company is looking for growth in the Americas, which account for more than half of its revenue. It has focused on full-price sales, but has struggled in the region this year amid choppy economic spending.

A Loss for Nike Amid Turnaround Push

Nike's Strategic Shift Under CEO Elliott Hill

Nike CEO Elliott Hill, nearly two years into his tenure at the helm of the company, has pushed to reset Nike's strategy in part by refocusing on key sports like soccer and running. Losing a star player like Mbappe could undercut those efforts as investors grow impatient with the turnaround progress.

Investor Sentiment and Brand Impact

Still, Nike shareholders are unlikely to view Mbappe's move as a big blow to the brand, with sentiment already "decidedly negative," said Mari Shor, senior ​equities analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, which holds Nike stock.

Investors are more focused on Nike's product innovation to drive revenue growth, she added.

Mbappe's Role as a Nike Ambassador

Nike had increasingly leaned on Mbappe as one of the sport's leading global ambassadors, as soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo - also the company's ambassador - enters the latter stage of his career.

The Real Madrid forward and 2018 World Cup winner was a centerpiece of Nike's soccer marketing at this year's FIFA World Cup, most recently receiving signature editions of its Mercurial boots.

Mbappe's Statement on the Move

"Once again it (football) has led me to one of the biggest changes in my life. Now, I find myself surrounded by innovators who dream of the same things I do," Mbappe said on his social media accounts.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum, Aishwarya Venugopal and Paras J.Haji in Bengaluru and Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Nia Williams and Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • On officially enters football with Kylian Mbappé and Thierry Henry leading the project, signaling its strategic expansion beyond running and tennis (press.on-running.com)
  • The Mbappé deal includes cash and equity components and positions him as both ambassador and collaborator in product development, including the 2027 launch of football boots (devdiscourse.com)
  • The move intensifies competitive pressure on Nike as emerging brands and defections from high‑profile athletes challenge its dominance in the sportswear market (devdiscourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kylian Mbappe leave Nike?
Kylian Mbappe left Nike after a two-decade partnership to join the Swiss sportswear brand On, seeking new opportunities as the brand expands into soccer.
What is On's plan in the soccer market?
On aims to launch its first soccer boots in 2027 and has brought in Thierry Henry as director of football to boost its entry into the sector.
Were the financial terms of Mbappe's deal with On disclosed?
No, the financial terms were not disclosed, but On stated the deal includes both cash and equity components.
How has Nike responded to losing Mbappe?
Nike wished Mbappe success and highlighted its continued partnerships, including an extension with the French national team and new contracts with other teams.
Did Mbappe's switch impact Nike or On's stock prices?
On's shares were slightly higher after the news, but Nike's shares remained little changed, indicating limited investor impact.

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