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EU court rejects Apple's challenge against EU rules reining in Big Tech - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU court rejects Apple's challenge against EU rules reining in Big Tech

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Technology Regulation EU Law

Apple loses challenges against EU rules to curb Big Tech

Apple's Legal Battle with the EU Digital Markets Act

By Foo Yun Chee

Apple's Challenge and the EU Ruling

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - Apple lost its challenge on Wednesday against landmark EU rules that designate its app stores and operating system iOS as gatekeepers subject to obligations aimed at giving rivals more room to compete.

The EU Digital Markets Act, which sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Big Tech with the threat of fines of as much as 10% of a company's global annual turnover, has triggered legal challenges by Apple, Meta and ByteDance since it took effect in May 2023.

The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court will strengthen the position of EU antitrust regulators as they attempt to make space for rivals and give Europeans more choice.

General Court's Decision

"The General Court dismisses Apple's actions regarding its designation as a gatekeeper in relation to the App Store and iOS," the tribunal said.

It also said that Apple's actions regarding the iMessage service are inadmissible.

Apple's Response to the Ruling

Concerns Over Privacy Protections

Apple's Statement on DMA

APPLE SAYS DMA THREATENS TO ERODE PRIVACY PROTECTIONS

Apple reiterated its criticism of the DMA.

"We firmly believe the DMA's mandate goes beyond what is lawful and proportionate, threatening to erode decades of privacy and security protections we've built and leaving our users vulnerable to new risks," an Apple spokesperson said.

"We will continue advocating for the innovation and privacy our European customers deserve."

Next Steps for Apple

Apple can appeal on matters of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe's highest.

Background of the Case

Designation of Apple's Services

Apple took its grievances to the Court in 2024 after the European Commission designated its five App Stores on iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs and Apple Watches as a single core platform service under the Digital Markets Act.

Judges sided with the EU competition enforcer.

Purpose of App Stores

"Irrespective of the devices in question, those stores have the same purpose, namely to connect app developers with end users in order to facilitate the distribution of software applications," they said.

Other Disputed Designations

The iPhone maker also contested the labelling of its operating system iOS as an important gateway for businesses to reach users requiring it to allow rivals to inter-operate with the system.

Apple also disputed the designation of its messaging service iMessage as a number-independent interpersonal communications service, or NIICS, which could subject it to DMA rules.

Court's Clarification on iMessage

"That classification does not, by itself, produce binding legal effects that bring about a change in Apple's legal position," the Court said.

"In particular, none of the obligations laid down by the DMA applies to iMessage since that service has not been listed in a designation decision as an important gateway."

Case References

The cases are T-1079/23 Apple versus Commission, T-1080/23 Apple versus Commission and T-214/24 Apple and Apple Distribution International versus Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Inti Landauro and Babrara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple’s appeal against its gatekeeper designation for App Store and iOS was dismissed by the General Court.
  • The court ruled Apple’s challenge to the iMessage designation as inadmissible, following earlier EU findings that iMessage is not a gatekeeper service.
  • Apple must continue complying with DMA obligations for its designated platforms, including interoperability, alternative app stores, and fair access.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU court decide regarding Apple's challenge?
The EU's General Court dismissed Apple's challenge against its designation as a gatekeeper under EU rules.
Which Apple services are affected by the EU Digital Markets Act?
The EU Digital Markets Act affects Apple's app stores, operating system iOS, and the iMessage service.
Why did Apple bring the case to the General Court?
Apple challenged the EU's decision that its platforms and services should be labelled as gatekeepers subject to stricter obligations.
What happens to Apple's challenge about the iMessage service?
The court ruled Apple's actions regarding the iMessage service inadmissible.
What are the case references related to this decision?
The cases are T-1079/23 Apple v Commission, T-1080/23 Apple v Commission, and T-214/24 Apple and Apple Distribution International v Commission.

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