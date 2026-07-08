IG Group Proposes Jersey Holding Company Amid Strategic Review & Revenue Surge

IG Group's Strategic Overhaul and Financial Performance

Proposal for Jersey Holding Company

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's IG Group on Wednesday proposed establishing a new group holding company in Jersey as the online trading platform presses ahead with a strategic overhaul aimed at unlocking shareholder value.

Shift in Revenue Sources

Global Expansion Beyond the UK

The FTSE 100 firm's Jersey plan reflects a broader shift in its business away from its British roots, with around two-thirds of revenue now generated outside the UK.

Structural Flexibility in Financial Markets

Adapting to New Trading Technologies

London-listed financial firms have increasingly sought structural flexibility to pursue growth in fast-moving global markets reshaped by new trading technologies.

Financial Highlights

Revenue and Customer Growth

IG also posted an 18% year-on-year jump in first-half revenue, with active customers increasing about 66% on a reported basis.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)