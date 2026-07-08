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Finance

UK's IG Group plans Jersey holding company as strategic review advances

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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IG Group Proposes Jersey Holding Company Amid Strategic Review & Revenue Surge

IG Group's Strategic Overhaul and Financial Performance

Proposal for Jersey Holding Company

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's IG Group on Wednesday proposed establishing a new group holding company in Jersey as the online trading platform presses ahead with a strategic overhaul aimed at unlocking shareholder value.

Shift in Revenue Sources

Global Expansion Beyond the UK

The FTSE 100 firm's Jersey plan reflects a broader shift in its business away from its British roots, with around two-thirds of revenue now generated outside the UK.

Structural Flexibility in Financial Markets

Adapting to New Trading Technologies

London-listed financial firms have increasingly sought structural flexibility to pursue growth in fast-moving global markets reshaped by new trading technologies.

Financial Highlights

Revenue and Customer Growth

IG also posted an 18% year-on-year jump in first-half revenue, with active customers increasing about 66% on a reported basis.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • IG plans a new Jersey holding structure to boost strategic flexibility amid its shift to global markets
  • First‑half group revenue increased 18% year‑on‑year, active customers grew ~66%, signaling strong trading momentum
  • The structural move aligns with broader industry trend of London‑listed firms seeking offshore domiciles to better access fast‑moving markets

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is IG Group planning to establish a holding company in Jersey?
IG Group aims to unlock shareholder value and gain structural flexibility for pursuing global growth by establishing a new group holding company in Jersey.
How much of IG Group's revenue is now generated outside the UK?
About two-thirds of IG Group’s revenue is now generated outside the UK.
What revenue growth did IG Group report in the first half of the year?
IG Group posted an 18% year-on-year jump in first-half revenue.
How much did the number of active customers increase for IG Group?
The number of active customers increased by about 66% on a reported basis.
What industry trend does IG Group's Jersey plan reflect?
The plan reflects a broader trend of London-listed financial firms seeking greater flexibility to grow globally amid evolving trading technologies.

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