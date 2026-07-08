GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Budget overhaul set to be Hungary PM Magyar's first major credibility test - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Budget overhaul set to be Hungary PM Magyar's first major credibility test

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets EU Economy Hungary

Hungary PM Faces Major Credibility Test with Ambitious Budget Overhaul

Hungary’s Fiscal Challenges and the Road to Euro Adoption

By Gergely Szakacs and Marc Jones

Election Victory and Economic Promises

BUDAPEST/LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar faces his first major credibility test with a looming budget plan that needs to cut spending while honouring voter pledges that helped secure his landslide election win over Viktor Orban.

Magyar ousted the right-wing Orban in April, with promises to unlock billions of euros worth of European Union funding and to put the country on a path towards joining the euro.

Local share markets have rallied since the win, the forint has become central Europe's best performing currency, and the government's borrowing costs have plunged to below those of higher 'A'-rated Poland's.

Budget Deficit and Fiscal Tightening

Reports last week, however, that the budget deficit could top 7% of GDP again this year due to Orban's pre-election spending has left Magyar with some difficult choices ahead of his government's first budget, due by the end of August. 

It will also be followed by a medium-term fiscal plan that will lay out how Budapest aims to get the deficit down to 3% — a requirement for countries wanting to join Europe's shared currency.

Expert Opinions on Fiscal Credibility

"This will be the first real test of the government's fiscal credibility," Capital Economics analyst Liam Peach said about the looming budget plan.

"The recent (deficit) warnings seem intended to shape expectations for what is likely to be a painful set of fiscal tightening measures."

The Finance Ministry did not respond to emailed questions about how it would reconcile the competing objectives.

Balancing Popularity and Fiscal Responsibility

While Magyar needs to rein in what is likely to be the EU's largest deficit, he knows he also needs to maintain his popularity if his agenda is to ultimately be successful.     

A Median survey last week put support for his Tisza party at 73% of decided voters compared with just 21% for Orban's Fidesz.

Potential Impact on Electorate

"Tisza is extremely popular currently, but fiscal consolidation has not even started," economists at Wood & Company said in a research note.  

They warned that measures to slow wage growth and cuts to interest rate subsidies on mortgages would be painful for a sizeable part of the electorate, but would be crucial if Hungary is serious about joining the euro.

Challenges Ahead for Magyar’s Government

Difficult Starting Position

DIFFICULT STARTING POSITION

Citi economist Piotr Kalisz also sees the budget cuts as a crucial test for Magyar.To keep the 2030 target for meeting the euro entry 'Maastricht' criteria realistic, the government would need to demonstrate at least a 1% of GDP reduction in the fiscal deficit in 2027 versus 2026 and a clear plan for beyond that, he said. 

Meeting Euro Adoption Criteria

"A reduction of 0.6% to 1% would align with meeting (euro adoption) criteria, albeit later than 2030. Conversely, tightening less than 0.6% in 2027 would signal that euro adoption is no longer a top government priority," Kalisz said.

Uncertainties and External Risks

Fitch Ratings analyst Malgorzata Krzywicka said the drop in Hungary's borrowing costs was helpful but cautioned that other key planks of Magyar's cost-cutting plans, such as reviewing state contracts and expenditure, remained uncertain.

S&P Global analysts added that exiting the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure by 2030 would be "challenging" given Hungary's "weak" fiscal starting point.     

Absent a medium-term fiscal plan that includes cost control, the budgetary trajectory could also become "less predictable and more vulnerable to external shocks," they said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marc Jones; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Magyar’s pro‑European Tisza party, with a two‑thirds majority from April’s landslide, must quickly deliver fiscal discipline to maintain investor confidence and unlock frozen EU funding (investing.com).
  • Although the forint and bond yields have rallied sharply under his tenure, the new government inherited a ballooning deficit—with some estimates suggesting over 6–8 % of GDP—raising difficult trade‑offs between consolidation and delivering voter‑pledged reforms (reddit.com).
  • Meeting the 3 % deficit threshold by 2030—essential for euro adoption—will require meaningful medium‑term fiscal tightening, likely including unpopular cuts to subsidies and wage growth, testing Magyar’s popularity despite a current 73 % support rate (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the upcoming Hungarian budget a credibility test for PM Magyar?
The budget is a credibility test because Magyar must reduce spending, honor pre-election pledges, and address a high deficit while aiming to qualify for euro adoption.
What challenges does Hungary face in meeting euro adoption criteria?
Hungary needs to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP, requiring tough spending cuts, while maintaining public support and political stability.
What could delay Hungary’s adoption of the euro?
Insufficient fiscal tightening, such as deficit reductions below 0.6% of GDP annually, could signal that euro adoption is slipping down the government's list of priorities.
What measures might be included in Hungary's fiscal consolidation?
Possible measures include slowing wage growth, cutting interest rate subsidies on mortgages, and reviewing state expenditure and contracts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Czech lawmakers override veto of bill boosting government's spending power

Czech lawmakers override veto of bill boosting government's spending power

Image for Trump says he ordered cutting off all trade with Spain

Trump says he ordered cutting off all trade with Spain

Image for Daimler Truck Q2 vehicle sales rise 8% as North America demand recovers

Daimler Truck Q2 vehicle sales rise 8% as North America demand recovers

Image for EU court rejects Apple's challenge against EU rules reining in Big Tech

EU court rejects Apple's challenge against EU rules reining in Big Tech

Image for Ryanair loses appeals against Italy's COVID aid to airlines in EU Court

Ryanair loses appeals against Italy's COVID aid to airlines in EU Court

Image for UniCredit secures 17.6% of Commerzbank

UniCredit secures 17.6% of Commerzbank

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swedish headline inflation eases in June, flash data shows
Swedish headline inflation eases in June, flash data shows
Image for UK's Segro to form JV to build data centre in Paris
UK's Segro to form JV to build data centre in Paris
Image for Britain's Unite reports higher bookings for 2026/27 on robust direct-let demand
Britain's Unite reports higher bookings for 2026/27 on robust direct-let demand
Image for Russia tries to jam Musk's Starlink systems to counter Ukrainian drones
Russia tries to jam Musk's Starlink systems to counter Ukrainian drones
Image for UK's Jet2 says summer bookings rise 7% as Middle East tensions ease
UK's Jet2 says summer bookings rise 7% as Middle East tensions ease
Image for Norway's Telenor buys 57.5% stake worth $629 million in Swedish broadband provider
Norway's Telenor buys 57.5% stake worth $629 million in Swedish broadband provider
Image for UK's IG Group plans Jersey holding company as strategic review advances
UK's IG Group plans Jersey holding company as strategic review advances
Image for UK regulator fines Virgin Media $37 million for preventing contract cancellations
UK regulator fines Virgin Media $37 million for preventing contract cancellations
Image for UK regulator finds Severn Trent Water in breach of wastewater obligations
UK regulator finds Severn Trent Water in breach of wastewater obligations
Image for New US attacks on Iran were absolutely necessary, NATO chief says
New US attacks on Iran were absolutely necessary, NATO chief says
Image for UK homebuilder Vistry forecasts first-half loss, CFO resigns
UK homebuilder Vistry forecasts first-half loss, CFO resigns
Image for Ukrainian drones kill one person, damage two empty oil tankers, Russia says
Ukrainian drones kill one person, damage two empty oil tankers, Russia says
View All Finance Posts