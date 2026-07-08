Unite Group Reports Increased 2026/27 Reservations Amid Strong Direct-Let Demand
Unite Group's 2026/27 Academic Year Performance and Strategic Focus
July 8 (Reuters) - Unite Group, Britain's largest student housing provider, said on Wednesday it has secured reservations for 86% of its beds for the 2026/27 academic year, supported by strong direct-let demand and targeted pricing adjustments in certain markets.
Portfolio Strategy and Market Positioning
The update comes as Unite steps up the disposal of lower-yielding assets and focuses its portfolio on leading UK universities. The company is betting that institutions with more stringent admission requirements will offer more resilient returns at a time when demand from international students remains under pressure.
Key Financial and Operational Highlights
Full-Year Earnings and Occupancy Outlook
Here are some details:
- Unite reiterated its full-year adjusted earnings outlook of 41.5 pence to 43 pence per share.
- The company now expects 94-96% occupancy and 1-2% rental growth for 2026/27, versus previous outlook for the lower end of 93-96% occupancy and 2-3% rental growth.
- Reservations for 2026/27 rose to 86% from 85% in the prior year.
Pricing Adjustments and Asset Disposals
- Unite has implemented targeted price reductions in selected markets across its portfolio to drive occupancy and drive income.
- The company said it completed £130 million ($173.72 million) of disposals year-to-date and is actively marketing a further £500 million of assets.
Brand Portfolio and Market Segments
- Unite Group owns, manages and develops purpose-built student accommodation across the UK, with its Unite Students brand targeting first-year students and Hello Student catering to returning, postgraduate and international students.
Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.7483 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)