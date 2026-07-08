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Finance

Britain's Unite reports higher bookings for 2026/27 on robust direct-let demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Unite Group Reports Increased 2026/27 Reservations Amid Strong Direct-Let Demand

Unite Group's 2026/27 Academic Year Performance and Strategic Focus

July 8 (Reuters) - Unite Group, Britain's largest student housing provider, said on Wednesday it has secured reservations for 86% of its beds for the 2026/27 academic year, supported by strong direct-let demand and targeted pricing adjustments in certain markets.

Portfolio Strategy and Market Positioning

The update comes as Unite steps up the disposal of lower-yielding assets and focuses its portfolio on leading UK universities. The company is betting that institutions with more stringent admission requirements will offer more resilient returns at a time when demand from international students remains under pressure.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Full-Year Earnings and Occupancy Outlook

Here are some details:

  • Unite reiterated its full-year adjusted earnings outlook of 41.5 pence to 43 pence per share.
  • The company now expects 94-96% occupancy and 1-2% rental growth for 2026/27, versus previous outlook for the lower end of 93-96% occupancy and 2-3% rental growth.
  • Reservations for 2026/27 rose to 86% from 85% in the prior year.

Pricing Adjustments and Asset Disposals

  • Unite has implemented targeted price reductions in selected markets across its portfolio to drive occupancy and drive income.
  • The company said it completed £130 million ($173.72 million) of disposals year-to-date and is actively marketing a further £500 million of assets.

Brand Portfolio and Market Segments

  • Unite Group owns, manages and develops purpose-built student accommodation across the UK, with its Unite Students brand targeting first-year students and Hello Student catering to returning, postgraduate and international students.
Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7483 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Reservations for the 2026/27 academic year reached 86%, up from 85% year-on-year, supported by robust direct-let demand and strategic pricing adjustments (uk.investing.com)
  • Unite reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of 41.5–43 pence, while projecting occupancy of 94–96% and rental growth of 1–2%, slightly below previous rental growth forecast (uk.investing.com)
  • The group has already disposed of £130 million of lower-yield assets and is marketing a further £500 million to sharpen its focus on high-return locations near leading UK universities (benews.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Unite Group's beds are reserved for the 2026/27 academic year?
Unite Group has secured reservations for 86% of its beds for the 2026/27 academic year.
What is driving the increase in Unite Group's bookings?
The increase is supported by strong direct-let demand and targeted pricing adjustments in selected markets.
What occupancy and rental growth does Unite Group expect for 2026/27?
Unite Group expects 94-96% occupancy and 1-2% rental growth for the 2026/27 academic year.
How much in assets has Unite Group disposed of year-to-date?
Unite Group has completed £130 million of disposals year-to-date and is marketing an additional £500 million in assets.
Which student segments do Unite's brands target?
Unite Students targets first-year students, while Hello Student caters to returning, postgraduate, and international students.

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