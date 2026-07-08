Unite Group Reports Increased 2026/27 Reservations Amid Strong Direct-Let Demand

Unite Group's 2026/27 Academic Year Performance and Strategic Focus

July 8 (Reuters) - Unite Group, Britain's largest student housing provider, said on Wednesday it has secured reservations for 86% of its beds for the 2026/27 academic year, supported by strong direct-let demand and targeted pricing adjustments in certain markets.

Portfolio Strategy and Market Positioning

The update comes as Unite steps up the disposal of lower-yielding assets and focuses its portfolio on leading UK universities. The company is betting that institutions with more stringent admission requirements will offer more resilient returns at a time when demand from international students remains under pressure.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Full-Year Earnings and Occupancy Outlook

Here are some details:

Unite reiterated its full-year adjusted earnings outlook of 41.5 pence to 43 pence per share.

The company now expects 94-96% occupancy and 1-2% rental growth for 2026/27, versus previous outlook for the lower end of 93-96% occupancy and 2-3% rental growth.

Reservations for 2026/27 rose to 86% from 85% in the prior year.

Pricing Adjustments and Asset Disposals

Unite has implemented targeted price reductions in selected markets across its portfolio to drive occupancy and drive income.

The company said it completed £130 million ($173.72 million) of disposals year-to-date and is actively marketing a further £500 million of assets.

Brand Portfolio and Market Segments

Unite Group owns, manages and develops purpose-built student accommodation across the UK, with its Unite Students brand targeting first-year students and Hello Student catering to returning, postgraduate and international students.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7483 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)