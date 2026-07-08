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Finance

UK's Segro to form JV to build data centre in Paris

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Segro to Build Paris Data Centre in Partnership With Pure Data Centres Group

Segro Announces Joint Venture and Financial Targets

Joint Venture Details

July 8 (Reuters) - British warehouse landlord Segro said on Wednesday that it would form a joint venture to develop a data centre in Paris, and also set a target of 50 pence in adjusted earnings per share by 2030.

Partnership with Pure Data Centres Group

The firm, currently in talks with U.S. logistics firm Prologis for a potential £12.6 billion ($16.83 billion)takeover, said it will develop the data centre in a 50-50 partnership with UK-based Pure Data Centres Group.

Operational Performance

Occupancy Rates

Separately, the firm said its first-half occupancy stood at 94.5%, down 0.4% from December-end due to recent completions in parts of its German urban portfolio.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7486 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Segro’s Paris JV marks its first fully‑fitted data centre outside the UK, leveraging Pure DC’s tech and power strength (segro.com)
  • Adjusted earnings per share target of 50 p by 2030 signals long‑term profitability ambition amid strong leasing momentum (segro.com)
  • Prologis’s £12.6 bn all‑share takeover bid, rejected by Segro, underscores value investors see in Segro’s development and data‑centre pipeline (finance-monthly.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Segro planning to develop in Paris?
Segro is forming a joint venture with Pure Data Centres Group to develop a data centre in Paris.
Who is Segro partnering with for the Paris data centre project?
Segro is partnering with UK-based Pure Data Centres Group in a 50-50 joint venture.
What earnings target has Segro set for 2030?
Segro has set a target of 50 pence in adjusted earnings per share by 2030.
Is Segro involved in any takeover talks?
Segro is currently in talks with U.S. logistics firm Prologis regarding a potential £12.6 billion takeover.
How did Segro's first-half occupancy change?
Segro's first-half occupancy stood at 94.5%, down 0.4% from December-end due to recent completions in parts of its German urban portfolio.

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