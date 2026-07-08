UK's Segro to form JV to build data centre in Paris

Segro to Build Paris Data Centre in Partnership With Pure Data Centres Group

Segro Announces Joint Venture and Financial Targets

Joint Venture Details

July 8 (Reuters) - British warehouse landlord Segro said on Wednesday that it would form a joint venture to develop a data centre in Paris, and also set a target of 50 pence in adjusted earnings per share by 2030.

Partnership with Pure Data Centres Group

The firm, currently in talks with U.S. logistics firm Prologis for a potential £12.6 billion ($16.83 billion)takeover, said it will develop the data centre in a 50-50 partnership with UK-based Pure Data Centres Group.

Operational Performance

Occupancy Rates

Separately, the firm said its first-half occupancy stood at 94.5%, down 0.4% from December-end due to recent completions in parts of its German urban portfolio.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7486 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)