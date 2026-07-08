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UniCredit secures 17.6% of Commerzbank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UniCredit secures 17.6% of Commerzbank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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UniCredit Finalizes 17.6% Stake in Commerzbank After End of Takeover Bid

UniCredit’s Acquisition of Commerzbank Stake

Background of the Takeover Bid

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit has secured 17.6% of Commerzbank, data showed on Wednesday, after a fraught takeover offer ended earlier this month.

Stake Accumulation Timeline

Having built a 26.7% stake in the rival since September 2024, UniCredit launched a low-ball tender offer in May.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Key Takeaways

  • Since September 2024, UniCredit has increased its Commerzbank exposure via acquisitions and financial instruments, briefly reaching circa 27%, before a tender offer reduced the direct stake to 17.6% (unicreditgroup.eu)
  • The May takeover offer—offering 0.485 UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share—aimed to breach the 30% threshold under German law, but was met with resistance and underwhelming participation (finance.yahoo.com)
  • The current 17.6% figure underscores both strategic ambition and limitations: UniCredit remains a key investor but faces regulatory scrutiny and German political pushback (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Commerzbank does UniCredit now own?
UniCredit has secured 17.6% of Commerzbank as of July 8.
When did UniCredit launch its tender offer for Commerzbank?
UniCredit launched the tender offer in May 2024.
What was UniCredit's highest stake in Commerzbank prior to the offer?
UniCredit built up to a 26.7% stake since September 2024.
Why did UniCredit make a takeover offer for Commerzbank?
UniCredit pursued the offer as part of its strategic expansion in European banking.

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