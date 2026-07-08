UniCredit Finalizes 17.6% Stake in Commerzbank After End of Takeover Bid
UniCredit’s Acquisition of Commerzbank Stake
Background of the Takeover Bid
MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit has secured 17.6% of Commerzbank, data showed on Wednesday, after a fraught takeover offer ended earlier this month.
Stake Accumulation Timeline
Having built a 26.7% stake in the rival since September 2024, UniCredit launched a low-ball tender offer in May.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)