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Norway's Telenor buys 57.5% stake worth $629 million in Swedish broadband provider - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway's Telenor buys 57.5% stake worth $629 million in Swedish broadband provider

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Telenor Buys Controlling Stake in Swedish Broadband Provider Bahnhof for $629M

Acquisition Details and Market Impact

Deal Overview

COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecom operator Telenor said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Swedish broadband provider Bahnhof in a deal valuing the company at 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($629.7 million) on an enterprise value basis.

Share Acquisition Breakdown

• Telenor said in a statement it has agreed to acquire the shares of Bahnhof's founders, Jon Karlung and Andreas Norman, for 60 Swedish crowns per share.

• The founders directly and indirectly hold 50.8% of the shares and 86% of the votes, respectively.

• The company has also agreed to acquire a 6.7% stake held by Oresund Investment, the second-largest shareholder, for 62 Swedish crowns per share.

Financial Impact

• The deal is expected to increase annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) progressively during the first four years of ownership, averaging around 0.7 billion Swedish crowns per year in the period, before annual integration costs of around 0.1 billion Swedish crowns over the same period.

Market Position and Regulatory Considerations

• The acquisition will make Telenor Sweden's second-largest fixed broadband provider, it added.

• Completion of the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, will trigger an obligation for Telenor to make a mandatory cash offer to all shareholders of Bahnhof.

Consumer Market Share and Brand Continuity

• The acquisition will increase Telenor's consumer subscriber market share to around 27% from around 15%, it added.

• Bahnhof will continue to operate under its own brand after the acquisition.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.6869 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Telenor acquires stakes from Bahnhof founders and Öresund Investment for SEK 60–62 per share, valuing Bahnhof at SEK 6.1 billion on an enterprise value basis (telenor.com).
  • The acquisition will make Telenor Sweden the country’s second-largest fixed broadband provider, increasing its consumer subscriber market share from ~15% to ~27% (telenor.com).
  • Projected annual EBITDA contribution is ~SEK 700 million over the first four years, before ~SEK 100 million in integration costs per year; deal expected to close in 4–8 months, followed by a mandatory cash offer to remaining shareholders (telenor.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Telenor paying for its stake in Bahnhof?
Telenor is acquiring a 57.5% stake in Bahnhof, valuing the company at 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($629.7 million).
Who are the major sellers in the Bahnhof acquisition?
Telenor will acquire shares from Bahnhof founders Jon Karlung and Andreas Norman, and a 6.7% stake from Oresund Investment.
What market share will Telenor have after the acquisition?
Telenor's consumer subscriber market share in Sweden will rise from about 15% to around 27% after acquiring Bahnhof.
Will Bahnhof continue to operate under its own brand after the acquisition?
Yes, Bahnhof will continue to operate under its own brand following the Telenor acquisition.
Is the Telenor-Bahnhof deal finalized?
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and will trigger a mandatory cash offer to all Bahnhof shareholders upon completion.

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