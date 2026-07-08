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Finance

Czech lawmakers override veto of bill boosting government's spending power

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Czech Parliament Overrides Senate Veto to Boost Government Fiscal Spending Powers

Overview of the Czech Fiscal Spending Bill and Parliamentary Actions

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - Czech government lawmakers in the lower house of parliament overrode a Senate veto early on Wednesday of a bill easing national fiscal rules, which critics say opens a path to ballooning debt in the coming years.

Legislative Process and Next Steps

Lawmakers in the lower house approved the bill in May before it was returned by the Senate. The move on Wednesday now sends the bill to the president, who can either sign it or issue another veto, which would force another lower house vote.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The bill exempts a long list of road, rail, nuclear power plant and dam projects from calculations for budget deficits. It also extends an exemption given to defence spending if it exceeds 2% of gross domestic product.

Additional Spending Flexibility

The new bill also allows the government to raise spending by up to 10% under loosely defined security threats, which the opposition says is an unacceptable relaxation.

Reactions and Criticism

Concerns Over Fiscal Discipline

The country's independent budget watchdog has called the changes a fundamental weakening of fiscal discipline.

Government's Justification

The government says it is necessary as current rules mandate impossible budget cuts. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova has said the cabinet would keep the deficit under 3% of GDP - the ceiling mandated by the European Union.

Political Context and Fiscal Outlook

Government Promises and Policy Shifts

The government, led by the populist ANO party, took power at the end of 2025 and has pledged to reverse pension reforms and increase spending, while introducing a subsidy on power prices and some tax cuts.

Previous Government Achievements

The previous government made fiscal consolidation a pillar of its rule and brought the deficit back below the EU's 3% of GDP ceiling to 2.1% in 2025.

Future Deficit and Debt Projections

Under current plans, the deficit should rise to 2.6% of GDP this year and 2.8% in 2027 before declining again.

Debt would peak at 46.8% of GDP next year, still well below EU averages.

Legal Challenges

Opposition politicians have said they would challenge the bill at the Constitutional Court.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Lower house bypasses Senate veto on bill easing Czech fiscal constraints, now goes to president
  • Budget watchdog warns of weakened fiscal discipline as deficit and debt are projected to rise
  • EU forecasts show deficit climbing to ~2.8–2.9% of GDP in 2026–27, debt rising to ~47%—still below EU limits

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new Czech fiscal bill do?
The new bill eases national fiscal rules, exempts certain projects and defense spending from deficit calculations, and allows more government spending during security threats.
Who approved the bill after the Senate veto?
Lawmakers in the lower house of the Czech parliament overrode the Senate's veto to pass the bill.
What are critics saying about the bill?
Critics argue that the bill could lead to ballooning government debt and fundamentally weaken fiscal discipline.
What happens next with the bill?
The bill goes to the president, who can sign or veto it. If vetoed, another lower house vote would be required.
How does the government justify the bill?
The government claims current fiscal rules mandate impossible budget cuts and that the bill is necessary for economic management and investment.

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