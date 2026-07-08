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Finance

UK homebuilder Vistry forecasts first-half loss, CFO resigns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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UK homebuilder Vistry forecasts first-half loss, CFO departs for role elsewhere

Vistry's Financial Outlook and Leadership Changes

First-Half Loss Projection

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's largest affordable housing builder Vistry said on Wednesday it expects to report a pre-tax loss of £30 million ($40.06 million) for the first half of fiscal 2026, and also said that Chief Financial Officer Tim Lawlor will be leaving the role for another company.

Strategic Review and Construction Slowdown

The builder had warned about lower full year profits in May and said it is slowing its pace of construction as new CEO Adam Daniels, who took the helm three months ago, conducts a strategic review following months of subdued demand.

CFO Tim Lawlor's Departure

Lawlor, who took over as Vistry's finance chief in 2022, will remain until October. Vistry said he is joining a large privately-owned business in a different sector.

Full-Year Profit Expectations

The builder expects to report adjusted profit for the year ending December 2026 at £200 million, in line with analyst estimates, according to a company compiled consensus.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = £0.7488)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Vistry forecasts a first‑half pre‑tax loss of £30 million (~$40 million), reflecting volatility and weaker open‑market sales despite strength in affordable housing partnerships (1 H of FY2026) (vistry.co.uk).
  • CFO Tim Lawlor, who joined Vistry through the acquisition of Countryside in 2022, will step down amid shifting financial dynamics and a focus on reducing net debt and accelerating cash generation (theorg.com).
  • The company anticipates a stronger second half, expecting to return to profitability with improved margin mix and growing demand from affordable housing partners, aiming for a net cash position above £100 million by year‑end (vistry.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is resigning from Vistry's executive team?
Chief Financial Officer Tim Lawlor is stepping down from his role at Vistry.
What is Vistry known for in the UK market?
Vistry is Britain's largest affordable housing builder.
What exchange rate was used in the article for pounds to US dollars?
The exchange rate cited was $1 = 0.7488 pounds.

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