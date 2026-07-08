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Daimler Truck Q2 vehicle sales rise 8% as North America demand recovers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Daimler Truck Q2 vehicle sales rise 8% as North America demand recovers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Daimler Truck Reports 8% Increase in Q2 Vehicle Sales as North America Recovers

Strong Q2 Performance Driven by North American Demand

Overall Group Vehicle Sales Growth

July 8 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck, one of the world's biggest truckmakers, on Wednesday reported an 8% increase in second-quarter group vehicle sales, driven by demand recovery in its North American arm.

Quarterly Sales Figures

The company said it sold 86,707 units in the second quarter, compared with 80,607 a year earlier.

North American Market Recovery

Trucks North America Business Performance

Sales at its Trucks North America business rose 8% to 41,687 units.

Industry Context and Peer Comparison

In June, peer Volvo said customer demand in North America was strong in the quarter.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Daimler Truck’s group vehicle sales grew 8% year-on-year in Q2 to 86,707 units, signaling a rebound in market activity in North America, where its Trucks North America segment matched that 8% growth at 41,687 units.
  • Volvo Group corroborated the regional recovery, stating on June 10, 2026, that customer demand in North America remains strong and deliveries are rising, while demand in Europe remains stable and good (investing.com).
  • The increased sales provide a positive outlook for Daimler Truck amidst broader industry revitalization, with improved volumes potentially supporting financial performance and market confidence going forward.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Daimler Truck's Q2 vehicle sales increase?
Daimler Truck's second-quarter group vehicle sales rose by 8% compared to the previous year.
What drove Daimler Truck's sales growth in Q2?
The sales growth was driven by a recovery in demand in Daimler Truck's North American arm.
How many vehicles did Daimler Truck sell in Q2 2024?
Daimler Truck sold 86,707 units in the second quarter of 2024.
How did the Trucks North America segment perform?
Trucks North America sales rose 8% to 41,687 units in Q2 2024.

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