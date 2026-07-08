Daimler Truck Reports 8% Increase in Q2 Vehicle Sales as North America Recovers
Strong Q2 Performance Driven by North American Demand
Overall Group Vehicle Sales Growth
July 8 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck, one of the world's biggest truckmakers, on Wednesday reported an 8% increase in second-quarter group vehicle sales, driven by demand recovery in its North American arm.
Quarterly Sales Figures
The company said it sold 86,707 units in the second quarter, compared with 80,607 a year earlier.
North American Market Recovery
Trucks North America Business Performance
Sales at its Trucks North America business rose 8% to 41,687 units.
Industry Context and Peer Comparison
In June, peer Volvo said customer demand in North America was strong in the quarter.
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Miranda Murray)