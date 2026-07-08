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New US attacks on Iran were absolutely necessary, NATO chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New US attacks on Iran were absolutely necessary, NATO chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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NATO Concurs: US Strikes on Iran Justified After Strait of Hormuz Attacks

NATO's Response and International Reactions to US Actions

US Strikes and NATO's Justification

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - The new attacks by the U.S. on Iran were "absolutely necessary," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

The U.S. military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license allowing Tehran to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire.

Ceasefire Violations and NATO's Stance

"When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the U.S. forcefully react," Rutte told reporters before a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara.

European Leaders' Summit and Alliance Commitments

At their summit, European leaders aim to convince Donald Trump to re-commit to the military alliance, after the U.S. president revived his disputes with them over the Iran war and Greenland. 

US Commitment to NATO

Rutte said there could be no doubt over the "complete commitment of the United States to NATO," which he said also works to protect the United States.

Expectations for European and Canadian Defense Spending

"But there's also the expectation that the Europeans and the Canadians will equalise their spending with the United States, which I think is completely fair," he added.

Outcomes of the Summit

"The good news is that this is the big win today. It's the loss for Putin, it is a win for President Trump that the Europeans and the Canadians are doing exactly that."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray; Writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO chief justified U.S. military response as essential to uphold ceasefire and protect international shipping (apnews.com)
  • U.S. revoked an oil‑sales license for Iran after tanker strikes, allowing existing transactions to wind down by July 17 (axios.com)
  • Oil prices surged in response, reflecting heightened tensions and risks to Strait of Hormuz transit (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US launch new attacks on Iran?
The US launched new attacks on Iran following the targeting of three oil tankers by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, citing violation of a fragile ceasefire.
What was NATO's response to the US actions against Iran?
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the US attacks on Iran were 'absolutely necessary' and crucial in response to Iran violating the ceasefire.
What additional measures did the US take against Iran?
The US revoked a license allowing Iran to sell oil, increasing economic pressure on Tehran alongside military strikes.
What was discussed at the NATO summit regarding US and European relations?
European leaders aimed to convince President Trump to reaffirm US commitment to NATO and discussed equitable defense spending among allies.
How does the Iran conflict affect global finance and markets?
Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz impact oil prices and market stability, affecting global finance sectors.

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