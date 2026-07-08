Jet2 Reports 7% Growth in Summer Bookings Amid Easing Middle East Tensions

Jet2's Performance and Market Conditions

Recent Booking Trends

July 8 (Reuters) - British travel company Jet2 said on Wednesday that easing geopolitical tensions have led to strong bookings in recent weeks, with booked-to-date passengers for summer up 7.1%.

Industry Challenges and Consumer Confidence

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

The global aviation and leisure industry has been contending with higher costs and weak consumer confidence stemming from the Iran war, though peace negotiations to end the war are giving some holidaymakers confidence to go ahead with their travel plans.

Financial Results

Profit Before Taxation

Jet2, which sells flights and package holidays, posted profit before taxation of £551 million ($735.81 million) for the year ended March 31, down 7% from £593.2 million a year earlier.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)