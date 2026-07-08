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Finance

Swedish headline inflation eases in June, flash data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Swedish Headline Inflation Slows to 1.3% in June, Flash Estimates Show

Sweden's Inflation Trends and Economic Outlook

June Inflation Data and Key Drivers

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Swedish consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate (CPIF), were up 1.3% year-on-year in June, a flash estimate released by the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Stripping out volatile energy costs, a measure followed closely by the central bank, inflation was 0.4% on an annual basis.

Factors Behind Slower Inflation

"The pace of inflation eased in June as a result, among other things, of lower food prices and transport costs," statistics office official Mikael Nordin said in a statement.

The outcome was marginally higher than analysts and the Riksbank had forecast though the pace of inflation slowed from May.

External Influences on Inflation

Impact of Global Events and Currency Strength

The effects of the Iran war on headline inflation have been muted compared to most of Europe thanks to Sweden's largely fossil-free energy mix, a stronger crown currency and temporary tax cuts by the government.

Central Bank's Response and Future Outlook

However, the central bank warned in June that rising inflationary pressures meant there was a 50-50 chance of a rate hike before the end of the year.

Since then, conflict in the Gulf has flared up again, despite an interim peace deal, though oil prices have fallen back to where they were in March.

Analysts expect price pressures to remain muted in the months ahead, giving the Riksbank little cause to act on rates.

Economic Growth and Upcoming Decisions

Recent Economic Performance

Separate data showed the economy grew 0.9% in May from the previous month and was up 3.9% from the same month a year ago. The bounce, from 0.6% the previous month, was due to higher production in the services sector and lower imports, the statistics office said.

Key Dates for Monetary Policy and Inflation Data

The Riksbank publishes its next decision on monetary policy on August 20. Final inflation figures are due on July 15.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • June CPIF inflation slowed to 1.3% YoY, while CPIF excluding energy fell to just 0.4%, reflecting lower food and transport prices, according to Statistics Sweden’s flash data and official commentary by Mikael Nordin. (scb.se)
  • The softer inflation reading, alongside a 0.9% month‑on‑month economic expansion in May driven by services and weaker imports, limits pressure on the Riksbank to raise policy rates imminently. (scb.se)
  • Despite muted inflation and Sweden’s relatively green energy mix dampening war‑driven price shocks, the Riksbank cites elevated geopolitical risks and has signaled a roughly 50‑50 chance of a rate hike later this year; next rate decision is slated for August 20. (sharecast.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sweden's headline inflation rate in June?
Sweden's headline inflation rate, measured by CPIF, was 1.3% year-on-year in June according to flash estimates.
Why did Swedish inflation ease in June?
The easement in inflation was due to lower food prices and transport costs.
How does Sweden's inflation compare to the rest of Europe?
Sweden's headline inflation has been less affected by the Iran war compared to most of Europe, mainly due to its fossil-free energy mix and a stronger crown.
When will the Riksbank's next monetary policy decision be announced?
The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next monetary policy decision on August 20.

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