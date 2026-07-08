UK regulator fines Virgin Media $37 million for preventing contract cancellations

Details of Ofcom's Fine Against Virgin Media

July 8 (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom fined Virgin Media £28 million ($37 million) on Wednesday for repeatedly preventing customers from cancelling contracts over nearly a three-year period between 2022 and 2024.

Background and Investigation

Here are some details on the regulator's decision:

Systemic Failings in Contract Termination

• Ofcom said its probe into Virgin Media, a joint venture between Spain's Telefonica and Liberty Global, uncovered systemic and repeated failings in the mobile operator's contract termination procedures.

Specific Tactics Identified

Call Handling Issues

• "Investigation uncovers deliberate call-dropping tactics, excessive and unnecessary call transfers and putting customers repeatedly on hold for no reason," the watchdog said.

• The issue lasted from January 2022 to about mid-September 2024.

Previous Regulatory Actions

• Ofcom had imposed a £23.8 million fine on the firm in December for disconnecting telecare customers during its programme to migrate customers to digital landlines.

Virgin Media's Response

• Virgin Media said: "We're committed to giving all our customers great service and apologise to the small proportion who experienced an issue when contacting us to agree a new deal or cancel their service in the past.

• "We have completely redesigned our customer services in recent years, addressing the historic shortfalls identified by Ofcom through a number of improvements, and have resolved all formal customer complaints from this period providing redress where appropriate."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London. Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Mark Potter)