GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK regulator fines Virgin Media $37 million for preventing contract cancellations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK regulator fines Virgin Media $37 million for preventing contract cancellations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK regulator fines Virgin Media $37 million for preventing contract cancellations

Details of Ofcom's Fine Against Virgin Media

July 8 (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom fined Virgin Media £28 million ($37 million) on Wednesday for repeatedly preventing customers from cancelling contracts over nearly a three-year period between 2022 and 2024.

Background and Investigation

Here are some details on the regulator's decision:

Systemic Failings in Contract Termination

• Ofcom said its probe into Virgin Media, a joint venture between Spain's Telefonica and Liberty Global, uncovered systemic and repeated failings in the mobile operator's contract termination procedures.

Specific Tactics Identified

Call Handling Issues

• "Investigation uncovers deliberate call-dropping tactics, excessive and unnecessary call transfers and putting customers repeatedly on hold for no reason," the watchdog said.

• The issue lasted from January 2022 to about mid-September 2024.

Previous Regulatory Actions

• Ofcom had imposed a £23.8 million fine on the firm in December for disconnecting telecare customers during its programme to migrate customers to digital landlines.

Virgin Media's Response

• Virgin Media said: "We're committed to giving all our customers great service and apologise to the small proportion who experienced an issue when contacting us to agree a new deal or cancel their service in the past.

• "We have completely redesigned our customer services in recent years, addressing the historic shortfalls identified by Ofcom through a number of improvements, and have resolved all formal customer complaints from this period providing redress where appropriate."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London. Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofcom’s investigation uncovered systemic failings, including deliberate call-dropping, excessive holds and a two‑tier cancellation process that forced customers into undue hassle—spanning millions of calls between Jan 1 2022 and Sept 11 2024 (ofcom.org.uk)
  • This is the latest in a string of regulatory actions—Ofcom previously fined Virgin Media £23.8 million in December 2025 for endangering vulnerable telecare customers during analog-to-digital landline migration (ofcom.org.uk)
  • Ofcom imposed the fine after Virgin Media admitted liability (earning a 30% reduction), and the company must compensate affected customers and improve its internal controls within six months (ofcom.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Virgin Media fined by Ofcom?
Virgin Media was fined by Ofcom for repeatedly preventing customers from cancelling contracts and for systemic failings in its contract termination procedures between 2022 and 2024.
How much did Virgin Media have to pay in fines?
Virgin Media was fined £28 million ($37 million) for contract cancellation issues, and separately £23.8 million for disconnecting telecare customers.
What tactics did Virgin Media allegedly use to block cancellations?
Ofcom said Virgin Media used deliberate call-dropping, excessive call transfers, and put customers on hold unnecessarily.
When did Ofcom conduct its investigation into Virgin Media?
Ofcom's investigation covered the period from January 2022 to mid-September 2024.
Who owns Virgin Media?
Virgin Media is a joint venture between Spain's Telefonica and Liberty Global.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swedish headline inflation eases in June, flash data shows

Swedish headline inflation eases in June, flash data shows

Image for UK's Segro to form JV to build data centre in Paris

UK's Segro to form JV to build data centre in Paris

Image for Britain's Unite reports higher bookings for 2026/27 on robust direct-let demand

Britain's Unite reports higher bookings for 2026/27 on robust direct-let demand

Image for Russia tries to jam Musk's Starlink systems to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia tries to jam Musk's Starlink systems to counter Ukrainian drones

Image for UK's Jet2 says summer bookings rise 7% as Middle East tensions ease

UK's Jet2 says summer bookings rise 7% as Middle East tensions ease

Image for Norway's Telenor buys 57.5% stake worth $629 million in Swedish broadband provider

Norway's Telenor buys 57.5% stake worth $629 million in Swedish broadband provider

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's IG Group plans Jersey holding company as strategic review advances
UK's IG Group plans Jersey holding company as strategic review advances
Image for UK regulator finds Severn Trent Water in breach of wastewater obligations
UK regulator finds Severn Trent Water in breach of wastewater obligations
Image for New US attacks on Iran were absolutely necessary, NATO chief says
New US attacks on Iran were absolutely necessary, NATO chief says
Image for UK homebuilder Vistry forecasts first-half loss, CFO resigns
UK homebuilder Vistry forecasts first-half loss, CFO resigns
Image for Ukrainian drones kill one person, damage two empty oil tankers, Russia says
Ukrainian drones kill one person, damage two empty oil tankers, Russia says
Image for Germany could gain from planned U.S. port fees on China-built ships, DIW says
Germany could gain from planned U.S. port fees on China-built ships, DIW says
Image for Spain's Santander overhauls Asia-Pacific business, FT reports
Spain's Santander overhauls Asia-Pacific business, FT reports
Image for Morning Bid: Ceasefire? What ceasefire?
Morning Bid: Ceasefire? What ceasefire?
Image for NATO leaders meet in Ankara after Trump rekindles disputes over Iran, Greenland
NATO leaders meet in Ankara after Trump rekindles disputes over Iran, Greenland
Image for Vitol moves to expand, open office in Venezuela, sources say
Vitol moves to expand, open office in Venezuela, sources say
Image for Dollar at week-high after US resumes attacks on Iran
Dollar at week-high after US resumes attacks on Iran
Image for Oil jumps and bonds dip as US strikes Iran
Oil jumps and bonds dip as US strikes Iran
View All Finance Posts