Black Sea NATO states expand mine force to protect infrastructure

NATO Black Sea States Boost Mine Force, Infrastructure Security Measures

Expansion of Joint Task Force and Protection Initiatives

Agreement Reached at NATO Summit

BUCHAREST, July 8 (Reuters) - Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey agreed on Wednesday during a NATO summit to expand a joint task force that clears mines floating in the Black Sea to include missions to protect critical infrastructure, Bucharest's defence ministry said.

Background: Formation and Achievements of the De-mining Task Force

The three NATO states, which share the Black Sea with Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, formed the de-mining task force in 2024 to counter the threat of floating mines after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Since then, it has neutralised more than 150 mines floating in the Black Sea across crucial trade lanes, with Turkey handling the bulk of them.

New Mission Scope: Critical Infrastructure Protection

At the alliance's summit in Ankara, they have agreed to expand their missions to include critical infrastructure, including energy, telecoms and undersea pipelines.

All three countries have gas exploration or production projects in the Black Sea. Romanian offshore gas project Neptun Deep is due to come onstream in 2027, making Romania the European Union's largest gas producer.

Romania's Defence Ministry Statement

"Protecting critical infrastructure in the Black Sea requires a complex, integrated, and long-term approach," Romania's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Through missions carried out by the Romanian Naval Forces alongside regional partners, a permanent naval presence is maintained within the area of ​​responsibility — including throughout Romania's entire Exclusive Economic Zone — serving not only as a deterrent but also as a tool for immediate response."

Security Challenges Along the Black Sea and Border Regions

Romania shares a 650 km (400 mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace over the last four years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

In May, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in southeastern Romania, injuring two people, the first time a densely populated area in a NATO country had been hit causing injuries during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, edititng by Andrei Khalip)